Jack Billie almost grab Kelly Marie predetermination predology!

With Star Wars being the biggest movie in the world and with the budget being generous to say the least, they built these sets. That set, which was basically happening underneath that massive Rebel ship, had the foundations of the ship. They had rocks, moss, trees and leaves everywhere. You could almost shoot in 360 degrees. That’s how J.J.’s brain works. He’s so quick, fast and sharp. He’s the type of director where if they have a spare 20 minutes, he’ll say, “Let’s grab this shot real quick.” The entire set needs to be there so they can get it. He’s just that type of director.

After the trailer premiered, some people thought that Beaumont and Billie’s character, Connix, were in a relationship since they didn’t have context for why he was holding her. But, after seeing the movie, it looks like she was wounded in a wide shot, and he was just helping her back to the lander. Is that correct?

Yeah, that’s right. Another thing that we will hopefully see at some point in the future is that in the final battle, Connix injures her leg. Obviously, myself, Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Connix are exiting the battle, and Rose has a weapon. While Rose is busy doing stuff, I grab Connix’s arm and put it over my shoulder to make sure that all of us come back as unscathed as possible.