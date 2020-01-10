How Nick FUry accidentally beats Beastie Boys with evil jet packs!

So, we playfully groaned when he said it was gonna be a while, and again, to lighten the mood and have fun, he played “Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys really, really loud in the studio. All the Rebels and all the Stormtroopers were all dancing with each other. I don’t know if they captured that on film, but all of us were doing robot dances with Stormtroopers, Sith Troopers and Stormtroopers with jet packs. Again, that was another one of those moments that I thought, “Remember this, because this will be something that you tell your grandchildren when you’re older.”

Aside from the major beats in the celebration sequence, would J.J. roll camera for a while and just let you guys instinctively celebrate?

Again, that’s all J.J. He doesn’t miss anything. So, he would be directing certain sections of the crowd, and when it was you in a certain section, he would come over and try to keep it as natural as possible. J.J. is very specific with direction, but in that particular moment, he’ll give you a little bit of “you hug this person…you pat this person on the back….” He’ll say stuff in those moments because he wants to “roll it and see what happens.” You might accidentally bump into someone because everyone is jumping around and celebrating.

Or, you’ll get surprised by seeing someone who you didn’t expect…. Or, someone arrives in the scene earlier or later than expected. J.J. loves all of that because it feels so natural. When I see John (Boyega) at the end, John had walked through a semi-corridor of people a few times, and once they’d done that two or three times, on that next one, J.J. said to me, “You get in that corridor,” because I think he wanted John to be surprised by me being there instead of seeing the same people. So, it just allowed John and I to have that moment of, “Hey, it’s you!” and he was like, “Oh, it’s you, too!” And that made it in the movie. In a galaxy far, far away with all these big, massive moments, J.J. is always looking for those intimate moments to keep things grounded.