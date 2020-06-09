Hycom.digital and Synerise announce strategic partnership to boost digital transformation

Munich, Germany & Cracow, Poland – 09.06.2020 – The Hycom Group today announced a new strategic partnership with Synerise, the expert of using Artificial Intelligence to completely change customer engagement. The well-developed ecosystem of Synerise provides the power to collect customer data about end customers behavior from multiple sources, process that data lightning fast, and reach customers with personalized message or offer in the most appropriate time, place and touchpoint.

Together with Synerise, Hycom.digital is accelerating digital business by orchestrating customer journeys and delivering the best customer experiences which drive engagement and loyalty with the use of Artificial Intelligence and marketing automation.

Julian Lubański – Partner Organization Director is excited about the partnership: “our international partner network is growing very fast, as digital experts around the world see the incredible potential of our scalable ecosystem. We are expanding our business with the best consulting and technology companies, and we are pleased to see Hycom.digital among them. We invest a lot in training for our Partners and new business activities. The goal is to have strong representation in every target market to offer our clients Next Best Experience and 360 Customer view”.

“In today’s reality, in which customer expectations are set by the standards offered by global digital leaders, like Amazon or Netflix, the key to customer engagement is smart personalization. Personalization that is not only a slogan but a real data-driven service activity that offers predictions of real customers’ needs, wish-lists and behaviors“ says Marcin Sulikowski, Country Sales Director of Hycom.digital, Poland. He also considers Synerise platform not only provides the opportunity to build personalized shopping scenarios but creates and then maintains deep customer engagement. He says “at the same time – being a component that fits into any IT environment, both medium-sized and enterprise–class, offers an extremely fast time-to-market. I am convinced that thanks to our partnership we will be able to offer our customers an effective, lightweight solution enabling them to deeply understand consumers almost from the day zero of their digital transformation path”.

About Hycom.digital:

The Hycom Group is represented by over 300 employees in offices in Germany and Poland. The experienced team delivers business driving digital solutions. Customers who want to build a customer-focused omnichannel platform or commerce and service applications will benefit from the value-oriented process and experienced team of experts working with an agile delivery model. These solutions serve millions of customers from top European companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Bosch, BSH, Orange and Fortum.

About Synerise:

Synerise is using Artificial Intelligence to completely change the modern approach to data management. The well-developed ecosystem provides the power to collect information about end customers from multiple sources, analyze that data, and reach conclusions about how to optimize business processes: all in real-time. Synerise offers its own unique, lightning-quick database, ready business solutions based on machine learning and an open platform, that can adapt to the needs of customers regardless of the industry and scale of operations.

