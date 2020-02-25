High five for RI chiropractors as Healing Hands glove and mitten drive for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island concludes

Warwick, RI, Feb 25, 2020 — The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI), one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the country, concluded its Healing Hands Glove and Mitten drive to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. Several doctors, including Dr. Victoria Malchar of Malchar Giovanni Chiropractic at 33 College Hill Rd, 30C Warwick, received an overwhelming response to the Healing Hands Glove and Mitten drive.

“Our patients are the best and we knew they would jump right in and contribute,” said Dr. Malchar.

Collections for the Healing Hands Glove and Mitten Drive began at participating chiropractor offices on December 1 and ended on January 31. Both new and gently used gloves and mittens were gratefully accepted. More than 29 chiropractors in Rhode Island are participating. Those are listed on CSRI’s website at https://www.richiro.org/.

The program was also sponsored by the Rhode Island Newspaper Group (RING), which includes 19 newspapers throughout the Ocean State. RING ran ads promoting the drive.

“As chiropractors, our entire livelihood depends on our hands so we know what delicate instruments the hands can be. To be without mittens or gloves during the frigid winter months, particularly those who are homeless, can be extremely damaging to the hands,” said Dr. Michael Zola, president of the CSRI and a chiropractic physician. “We thank all those who donated and the participating doctors who helped raise awareness about this issue among Rhode Islanders with this drive.”

To generate as many donations as possible, CSRI invited all Rhode Island chiropractors to participate, with no fee involved. Chiropractors placed donation boxes in their waiting rooms and passed out flyers to patients. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island handled collection and disbursement.

Participants in the Healing Hands Campaign, listed alphabetically by town, include: Dr. Joseph Casalino IV, Spinal Health & Rehab Center, 20 Bosworth Street, Barrington, RI 02806; Dr. Mark Alano, Coastal Chiropractic Group, 576 Metacom Ave #8, Bristol, RI 02809; Dr. Rob Edwards, Bristol Chiropractic, 685 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809; Dr. Edward Caputo, Caputo Chiropractic, 1040 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920; Dr. Mark Mulak, City Side Chiropractic, 900 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910; Dr. Angela Ciresi, Ciresi Chiropractic, 3285 S. County Trail, East Greenwich, RI 02818; Dr. Eleanor Stump, Stump Chiropractic, Dr. Kevin Miller, 863 Broadway, East Providence, RI 02914; Dr. Megan Giovanni, Giovanni Chiropractic, 145 Danielson Pike, Foster, RI 02825; Dr. Denise Franzese Manzolillo, Manzolillo Family Chiropractic, 1481 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919; Dr. Joseph Lancellotti, RI Chiropractic Pain Control Clinic, 1524 Atwood Ave. Ste 210A, Johnston, RI 02919; Dr. Tyler Sliney, Sliney Chiropractic, 640 George Washington Highway Bldg. C, Suite 102, Lincoln, RI 02865; Dr. Gordon Gibson, Easton Pond Chiropractic, 170 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842; Dr. Michael Gottfried, Aquidneck Chiropractic, 1272 West Main Rd. Bldg. II, Middletown, RI 02842; Dr. John Hayes, 174 Bellevue Ave #303 Newport, RI 02840; Dr. Carlyle Smart, 372 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840; Dr. Alan Post, 1130 Ten Rod Road, Suite D 204, North Kingstown, RI 02852; Dr. Paul Sayour, Wickford Chiropractic & Wellness Center, 610 Ten Rod Road, N Kingstown, RI 02852; Dr. Michael Lancellotti, 1637 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, RI 02904; Dr. Susan Donahue, 63 Eddie Dowling Highway, Suite 4, North Smithfield, RI 02896; Dr. Rodger Lincoln, New Hope Family Chiropractic, 192 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861; Dr. Ronald Marsh, 11 King Charles Drive, Portsmouth RI 02871; Dr. Karen Anania, 172 Broadway, Providence, RI 02903; Dr. Arianna Iannuccilli, 560 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI 02907; Dr. Louis Manzolillo, Manzolillo Chiropractic, 280 Broadway, Providence RI 02903; Dr. Victoria Malchar, Malchar Chiropractic, 33 College Hill Road, Warwick, RI 02886; Dr. David Dwyer, Toll Gate Chiropractic, 189 Toll Gate Road, Warwick, RI 02886; Dr. Rick Jardon, Cowesett Chiropractic Therapy, 328 Cowesett Avenue, West Warwick, RI 02893; and Dr. Lisa Vizzacco Smith, Family Chiropractic, 1079 Main Street, West Warwick, RI 02893

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to pairing adult mentors with children between the ages of 7 and 15 years of age. BBBSRI seeks to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. BBBSRI’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

About Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI):

Founded in 1918, CSRI is one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the United States and represents more than 25 percent of the chiropractic physicians in the Ocean State. In addition to providing a regional voice for chiropractors in the business and legislative arenas, CSRI also helps educate the general public on the benefits of chiropractic. Those all-natural benefits can include relief from headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is located at 1272 West Main Road, Building 2, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, call (401) 207-0700 or visit www.RIchiro.org.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061