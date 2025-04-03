Harvard MBA and Certified Mindfulness Teacher Timothy Swords Launches Mindful Leadership Executive Coaching

San Francisco, CA, April 3, 2025 — Timothy Swords, an executive coach and certified mindfulness meditation teacher, recently launched Mindful Leadership Executive Coaching. This new venture integrates mindfulness practices with traditional corporate executive coaching to help C-Suite executives, senior leaders and entrepreneurs develop self-awareness, emotional resilience, and authentic leadership.

“The business world requires a level of toughness to succeed. The reality is that even in the C-Suite, we’re human beings with thoughts, feelings and personal lives that can impact how you perform and lead,” said Swords, a Harvard MBA and financial services executive and management consultant for more than three decades. “By integrating mindfulness into leadership coaching, I help executives strengthen emotional intelligence to better align their actions with their core values — which results in leading with greater impact.”

Working in-person and virtually, Swords has worked with clients in the Bay Area, as well as executives in Boston, Chicago, Houston, New York and Phoenix.

Drawing on his experience as a senior executive with Fidelity Investments, PwC, and MUFG UnionBank, and consultant to clients including Merck, Lam Research and Cisco, Swords combines traditional corporate executive coaching methodologies with scientifically proven mindfulness practices. This highly effective approach helps clients navigate the complexities of leadership with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose.

“The best leaders don’t just manage strategy—they cultivate presence, self-awareness, and resilience,” said Swords, who became a certified mindfulness meditation teacher in 2012 and has trained under such renowned teachers as Jack Kornfield, Sharon Salzberg, Jon Kabat-Zinn, and Trudy Goodman.

Beyond teaching mindfulness meditations and techniques, Swords touts the science behind mindfulness practice in helping practitioners make lasting change, both behaviorally in the physiology of your brain. That science is backed up by researchers at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital and numerous other institutions.

“One of those studies found that participants who completed an eight-week mindfulness-based stress reduction program had increased concentrations of gray matter in several brain areas, including the hippocampus, which is important for learning, memory, and emotional regulation,” said Swords. “In other words, over a two-month period, participants learned a new way to respond, and it altered their brain’s physiology accordingly. That’s a figurative and literal change in how you respond in less than two full months.”

Mindful Leadership Executive Coaching offers a range of customized coaching services, including:

– Executive Coaching – One-on-one coaching to enhance leadership effectiveness, decision-making, and personal growth.

– Leadership Team Development – Coaching programs to strengthen collaboration, trust, and high-performance teamwork.

– Leadership Assessments – Data-driven evaluations, including Korn Ferry 360 assessments, to unlock leadership potential.

– Mindfulness Training for Leaders – Workshops and guided mindfulness exercises designed to reduce stress and improve focus.

Swords‘ unique background in finance, strategy, and leadership consulting—combined with his deep expertise in mindfulness meditation—positions him as a trusted resource for executives seeking sustainable leadership growth.

Executives interested in exploring mindful leadership coaching can schedule an introductory session by visiting www.mindfulleadership-coaching.com.

