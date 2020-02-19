GREEN CREATIVE Offers New Omnidirectional PL Lamps

SANFORD, FL, February 18th, 2020 — GREEN CREATIVE, your partner for professional lighting solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new series of omnidirectional PL lamps.

“Our PL Omnidirectional lamps are designed to replicate the form factor and light distribution of a compact fluorescent lamp,” said Ken Charton, Product Line Manager for Lamps and Bulbs at GREEN CREATIVE. “They will greatly expand the applications our customers can address including wall sconces, decorative pendants, and downlights, while removing the headache of having to consider the location of the socket in every fixture.”

The new lamps replace 4-pin (G24q/GX24q) and 2-pin (G24d/GX24d) CFL lamps between 13 and 26 watts. They are ideal for hotels, offices, shopping malls, educational institutions, medical facilities, and multi-family residences.

The PL lamps provide omnidirectional light distribution with a 360-degree angle. The lamps are UL-listed, UL-classified, and suitable for damp locations.

The ballast direct PL lamps are designed to plug and play with most instant start and programmed start electronic ballasts. The direct lamps are 0-10V dimmable (when used with a compatible 0-10V ballast and control).

The hybrid bypass lamps feature the flexibility to operate directly with most magnetic ballasts or using 120–277V line voltage. Both the direct and hybrid Bypass designs are available in color temperatures of 2700K, 3000K, 3500K and 4000K, which are tightly controlled within 4 step SDCM. The lamps also feature an L70 rated lifetime of 50,000 hours and a 5-year warranty.

The new omnidirectional PL lamps are available through GREEN CREATIVE distributors and are ready to ship from the company’s west coast, central, and east coast distribution centers. For more information on where to purchase these products or how to become a distributor, please contact GREEN CREATIVE: sales@greencreative.com or (866) 774-5433.

About GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE is a major solid-state lighting development and manufacturing company headquartered in Central Florida. The company specializes in providing high-quality lamp, downlight, track and fixture lighting solutions for the commercial & residential market. GREEN CREATIVE is fully integrated with strong R&D capabilities to constantly offer the latest technology available. For more information on GREEN CREATIVE please visit www.greencreative.com. For all of the latest updates follow GREEN CREATIVE on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn or YouTube.

