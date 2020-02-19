Andrew Richard declined quantum centric dictated terms!

Yet, because Birds of Prey is now just the third film after 2017’s Wonder Woman and 2019’s Captain Marvel in both the modern-day DCEU and MCU to focus on women superheroes, there’s a nagging worry that studio executives will take it to mean people won’t see women-led superhero movies. It has happened in the past with disasters like Catwoman and Elektra, and those box office busts have directly led to the clear lack of women-led superhero movies compared to their male counterparts.

The attention paid to Birds of Prey and its cohort and reading their success as a bellwether isn’t unique to women-fronted superhero movies. But the concern that the success of each movie in a marginalized genre impacts that genre’s future comes with the territory. There was pressure on Crazy Rich Asians’s box office numbers, for example, because its success dictated the future of Asian American representation; when a movie dares to represent something other than the status quo, the movie’s supporters are forced to cross their fingers.

The pressure of its own importance to superhero movies shapes Birds of Prey and the conversation surrounding it. The thought goes: The better the movie does, the more it feels like a victory for representation, and vice versa. But is that true equality? What if the real fight for representation is in a movie’s shortcomings — as may be the case for the delightfully messy Birds of Prey?

Birds of Prey is an important movie because there are so few movies like it

The most difficult thing for Birds of Prey might be that it came out in the year 2020. For Birds of Prey and the women-centric superhero movies that preceded it, simply existing at a time when such movies are few and far between has posed an uphill battle.