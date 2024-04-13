„Gratitude and Grin“ Nominations Sought by Woodside Dental Care. Recognize A Neighbor, Friend or Relative for The Little Things They do

Assonet, MA, April 13, 2024 — Nominate someone for “Gratitude and Grin” award. The “Gratitude and Grin” award provides recognition for someone in the community who goes out of their way to help. The award, sponsored by Woodside Dental, Assonet, MA, includes community recognition and dinner for two at an area restaurant.

It’s the little things that matter. Do you know someone who takes out the trash for a neighbor in need, someone who checks in on an elderly friend, someone who runs chores for someone in need, someone who volunteers their time for good causes? Please nominate them for the “Gratitude and Grin” award.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations to https://www.woodsidedental.com/contact-us.html.

Please include the name of the nominee, a brief description of the random act of kindness, contact information (telephone, email address) for the nominee. Please also include contact information (telephone, email address) for the nominator.

About Woodside Dental Care:

Woodside Dental Care’s mission is to not only maintain a healthy smile, but to completely change perceptions of dentistry and challenge the idea that going to the dentist is unpleasant.

Woodside offers high quality care, maximum convenience, and the kind of friendly service you’d expect at a small Mom & Pop store. For information, visit the offices at 36 South Main Street, Assonet, MA, via the web at https://www.woodsidedental.com/ or call (508) 452-6302.