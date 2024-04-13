An Important Private Collection Out of Pebble Beach, California will be Sold by Andrew Jones Auctions, April 28th & 29th

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA, April 12, 2024 — Andrew Jones Auctions is thrilled to present the sale of an important private collection out of Pebble Beach, California on Sunday, April 28th and Monday, April 29th, online and live in the gallery located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Online bidding will be available on AndrewJoesAuctions.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

The outstanding collection will feature an international array of fine and decorative art, ranging from the 16th to the 20th centuries. The catalog will include over 450 lots of Chinese works of art, Old Master to modern paintings, English and European silver, porcelain and glass, English and Continental furniture, books, Russian icons, modern works, garden appointments and more.

An impressive offering of Chinese works is led by a monumental blue and white porcelain dragon basin with partial Jiajing mark, on a stand (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a lovely pale celadon porcelain bowl with Wanli marks and Frank Caro provenance (est. $20,000-$30,000); as well as a variety of fine celadon pieces.

A selection of yellow glazed porcelains featuring two dragon incised bowls (each est. $2,000-$3,000) and dishes was a centerpiece of the residence drawing room. An impressive coromandel lacquer floor screen with lengthy inscription panel (est. $4,000-$6,000) made for a striking entrance into the home.

Beautiful jade and hardstone pieces include two jade plaques on hardwood boxes (est. $800-$1,200); a reticulated jade plaque on hardwood box (est. $1,000-$1,500); a spinach jade box (est. $1,500-$2,000); a variety of rock crystal works from a pair of models of phoenix (est. $1,000-$1,500); and a jade mounted snuff bottle (est. $400-$600). Also included are early ceramics, blue and white and wucai (Chinese for five colors) decorated porcelains, and a wonderful selection of Chinese Export porcelain serving wares.

Spectacular fine art offerings range from a well exhibited portrait of King Edward VI formerly in the collection of Kimbolton Castle, Cambridgeshire (est. $30,000-$50,000); a monumental Italian School depiction of the first audience of Charles, earl of Manchester with the Doge and Senate of Venice, 1698 (est. $50,000-$70,000); and a riotous Venetian School portrayal of Battaglia dei Pugni, Ponte San Barnaba, or battle on San Barnaba bridge est. ($30,000-$50,000) to mixed media works by Graham Sutherland, including Landscape with Setting Sun, 1972 (est. $10,000-$15,000) and Thorn Tree with Sun, 1972-73 (est. $10,000-$15,000).

Other fine art highlights include a large scale and colorful post cubist vista of Cetara, Italy, 1932 by Károly Patkó (est. $10,000-$15,000); a British Boar by Sir Edwin Henry Landseer (est. $10,000-$15,000); Raimonds Staprans’ modernist still life Lapis, 1963 (est. $4,000-$6,000); four works by aristocratic jeweler and miniaturist Fulco di Verdura, including View of the Colosseum (est. $600-$800); and an abstract View of Venice, 1968 by Virgilio Guidi (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Fine silver and objects de vertu offerings include a charming Fabergé bowenite model of an elephant (est. $5,000-$7,000); a Cartier Art Deco chinoiserie 18K gold telescopic pencil (est. $1,000-$1,500); a Continental varigold mounted hardstone box (est. $1,000-$1,500); three British gold and silver mounted seals for the family Keith, Earl of Kintore and Keith Hall, Aberdeenshire (est. $1,000-$1,500); and other finds.

An impressive 17th century North European coin inset silver gilt peg tankard (est. $2,000-$3,000) and a 17th century Nuremberg silver pineapple covered cup (est. $1,000-$1,500) will lead the European selection. English silver is represented by a host of historic pieces, including a set of four George III candlesticks by William Cafe, 1761 (est. $1,500-$2,000); a Regency kettle on stand by Robert Garrard I, 1806, and a Victorian five piece tea and coffee service est. ($2,000-$3,000).

The home was wonderfully appointed with European and English furniture, including a Louis XV/XVI Transitional tulipwood and amaranth commode by Flemish master cabinet maker Daniel de Loose (est. $3,000-$5,000); an imposing Italian Neoclassical walnut settee (est. $2,000-$3,000); a handsome pair of George III mahogany cockpen armchairs (est. $3,000-$5,000); an intricately inlaid George III mahogany and parquetry sideboard (est. $800-$1,200); as well as an unusual, likely estate made George III mahogany bookcase secretaire chest (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Also in the sale is a large collection of more than 100 Eastern Orthodox icons, including an 18th century Russian icon of the Virgin of Joy to Those Who Grieve (est. $600-$800); as well as Venetian glassware, garden furniture and ceramic urns, marble and stone garden appointments, including a 19th century white marble font (est. $2,000-$3,000), leather bindings and accessories.

Previews will be held in the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery on Friday, April 26th, and Saturday, April 27th, from 10 am to 5 pm Pacific time both days. No appointment is necessary. To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the sale of items from an important private collection out of Pebble Beach, California on Sunday, April 28th and Monday, April 29th, please visit www.AndrewJonesAuctions.com.

