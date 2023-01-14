Glass Coated Lens 650nm Red Line Laser Module

Any time users are trying to make highly clear and fine enough line indication, it is not easy to reach with any manual line drawing or printing device, but making even better job with a highly bright device of 650nm red line laser module. It keeps work with intense and moderate brightness red laser light emission from a 650nm red laser diode. Being made with qualified glass coated lens with different fan angles and constant power source supply, it just assures easy reaching, highly clear and fine red reference line projection onto all working surfaces constantly.

The real line measuring work with 650nm red line laser module is processing for quite long time. The basic use of an import 650nm red laser diode just gets even better thermal emitting than formal laser device. In addition, when it gets wide range output power of 5mW to 100mW, after basic use of a metal heat sink cooling system inside different size tube, it is working well with even better thermal emitting, and highly stable red line indication within long lasting work time of 8 to 10 hours per day.

Owing to advanced use of qualified glass coated lens within 10 to 110 degree, different from formal manual line drawing device, this 650nm red line laser module is operating easy and quick, and also not affected by long distance, high height and other hard reaching places etc. When it is pointing onto various working surfaces, it is a necessity for users to make basic measurement and experiment of desired line length, line fineness and work distance. Only if red laser line generator makes correct use of output power and optic lens degree, without any relying on any manual labor force input, it assures highly precise line projection within the maximum work distance of 25 meters.

Available with 16mm and 26mm diameter anodized aluminum alloy housing tube, with the assistance of a laser alignment mounting bracket, 650nm red line laser module just enables the most convenient installation, and the easiest reaching of red line indication in distance. It is operating as an accessory part, which assures noncontact, no barrier and no mistake line projection in distance. When high power red line laser is selecting for long distance use, it is important issue to wear correct laser safety goggles and avoiding eye exposure to laser beam aperture so as to achieve easy and secured line alignment in long lasting use effectively.