Flexible FA export data thanks to optimised interface: CORYX Software publishes new iO release

With the new release of its successful CORYX iO product family, CORYX Software GmbH is now also offering users an optimised financial accounting interface. As part of the overall CORYX iO product family, the new release supports its users in generating export data using comprehensive accounting rules for exporting all CORYX iO transactions and independent of the existing target schema. The software developer based in Coburg is therefore offering a key financial accounting component for efficient and secure digitalisation of asset and wealth management systems.

Coburg, 22.04.2020. Available with immediate effect, the CORYX iO release supplied by CORYX Software GmbH consistently extends the existing solutions of the CORYX iO family to include an export interface for financial accounting data. Accordingly, the new release supports its users in generating export data using comprehensive accounting rules for exporting all CORYX iO transactions. Thanks to the high degree of automation offered by this investment management solution, the existing data quality is safeguarded both swiftly and flexibly at all times. CORYX iO loads, validates and generates all data in a workflow – comprehensively and fast. The *csv or even *xls data formats are available for this purpose. Generation of export data can be started manually at any time, automated as an overnight routine or ad hoc immediately after each transaction is recorded. Asset management as well as institutional and family offices benefit equally from the free mappings which are suitable for any financial accounting target schema. This also means that flexible modification of the target schema is possible at any time. The optimised financial accounting interface can serve any target schema without requiring the standardised posting rules to be adapted, thereby proving to be particularly low-maintenance and flexible.

The new release of CORYX iO supplies family office managers and wealth managers with the relevant tools for strategy, management and audit-proof control. Uwe Schenk, founder and CEO of CORYX: “Thanks to our many years of experience as a partner to the financial sector, we know exactly what challenges family offices and asset managers face in the area of Asset & Wealth Management … with CORYX iO, we offer them a solution which meets all challenges flexibly, enabling them to manage precisely and safely.” Next, the Coburg-based software firm plans to focus increasingly on implementing a Management Information Board.

About CORYX Software GmbH

CORYX Software GmbH offers flexible solutions for investment and wealth management. Customers and users of this established financial software are large and private banks, asset managers, family offices and other companies in the financial business. They value the ongoing development of the IT solution that closely parallels the individual needs of customers and is based on state-of-the-art technology. CORYX iO is the optimal portfolio management software and accompanies users through all phases of professional assets management.

