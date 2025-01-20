Federation of Independent Hotels Launched by Daryon Hotels International

New York, NY, January 20, 2025 — Daryon Hotels International (DHI) has proudly announced the launch of the Federation of Independent Hotels (FIH), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bolstering the presence and success of independent hotels across the United States. This effort underscores the critical role independent hotels play in providing travelers with unique, localized experiences that stand apart from standardized franchise offerings.

Independent hotels account for approximately 30% of the U.S. lodging market, spanning a wide spectrum from budget-friendly accommodations to high-end luxury establishments. Despite their diversity, what unites these hotels is their commitment to serving local communities and visitors with tailored, authentic hospitality. This distinctiveness contrasts with the uniformity often found in branded hotels, which dominate 70% of the market and primarily cater to the upper-tier traveler segments.

„Independent hotels have always been at the forefront of offering personalized, community-centered guest experiences,“ said a spokesperson for Daryon Hotels International. „With the advent of digital booking platforms, these hotels now enjoy unprecedented visibility and accessibility, enabling them to compete more effectively with larger brands.“

The rise of advanced digital booking tools has leveled the playing field for independent hotels, ensuring they are just as discoverable and bookable online as their branded counterparts. This shift has empowered approximately 24,000 independent hotels to attract discerning travelers seeking distinctive stays and authentic local engagement.

However, challenges persist. Many banks remain hesitant to extend loans to independent hotels due to perceived risks. In response, an increasing number of forward-thinking financial institutions recognize the potential of well-managed independent properties. With lower operating costs compared to franchise hotels, these establishments are emerging as viable and attractive investments, particularly when overseen by experienced management teams. DHI’s Federation of Independent Hotels aims to bridge these gaps by offering a zero-cost platform for hotel owners to list their properties. Interested hoteliers can join the federation and access its resources at no charge by visiting FedIndie.com. For those seeking optional management services, DHI offers competitive fees that consistently deliver superior results compared to industry standards.

Key Highlights of the Federation of Independent Hotels Initiative:

– Zero Participation Cost: Independent hotels can list their properties for free on FedIndie.com.

– Optional Management Services: Competitive fees with proven track records of success.

– Enhanced Visibility: Leveraging digital tools to maximize online presence and bookings.

– Support for Independent Hotels: Advocacy for financial backing from progressive banks recognizing the value of independent hospitality.

„The Federation of Independent Hotels is more than just a platform; it’s a movement,“ said the spokesperson. „We’re empowering independent hotel owners to thrive in an industry often dominated by large brands. By offering tools, resources, and support, we’re ensuring they can continue to provide unparalleled experiences to travelers.“

For more information or to join the Federation of Independent Hotels, please visit FedIndie.com or contact Daryon Hotels International at 917-426-9002.

