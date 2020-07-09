Cornerstone unter den ersten Unternehmen weltweit mit der neuen internationalen Datenschutz-Zertifizierung ISO 27701

Cornerstone once again demonstrates its commitment to protecting data and people through the new gold standard in data protection

Duesseldorf, Germany – July 9, 2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand, (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in human resources development solutions, announced today that the company has obtained ISO 27701 certification for a data protection and information management system, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment for compliance and data protection.

ISO 27701, which is the first globally recognized data protection certification, is the extension of the information security management standard ISO 27001, which is based on the same requirements, controls and goals and is coordinated with the GDPR. While the question of data protection is usually viewed primarily from a legal perspective, this new certification offers not only a means of simply demonstrating compliance with the guidelines, but also a structured framework for best practice. Requirements for information security and the protection of personal data are recommended and practical guidelines for the management of data protection programs are outlined.

“It’s more than just protecting data, it’s protecting people,” said José Alberto Rodríguez Ruiz, Global Data Protection Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand. “With this new certification, we bring our customers worldwide a strong means of protecting personal rights. Our focus is to ensure that all organizations we work with can rest assured that we will trust their data by offering compliance reports and career protection. Ultimately, this also enables our customers to gain the trust of their employees. ”This recent announcement is closely linked to previous Cornerstone data protection initiatives, such as the appointment of José Rodríguez, who was among the top ten data protection officers.

“At Cornerstone, we are continually improving approaches to protecting data and people. In our view, however, this certification represents both an important milestone for us and for data protection as a whole. This new certification will not only make a major contribution to how companies implement compliance, it will also become a starting point for further certifications and makes it easier to identify higher and lower risk organizations. Therefore, every reputable software provider is expected to do this in the future, ”concluded Rodríguez.