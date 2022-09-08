Comeback of the Combustion Engine: Clean Exhaust Gases Thanks to New Adsorption Technology

Full function even at cold start. Double cartridge for pollutant binding.

Pasching (Austria), 08. September 2022. The removal of almost all harmful components from car exhaust gases has now become possible with a new adsorption technology. The technology, which has been widely tested by several of Europe’s major automakers, was developed over many years by Austria’s Krajete GmbH. Now the technology allows the removal of hydrocarbons as well as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and fine dust particles. Thanks to a special Advanced Adsorption technology, the purification capacity is fully available immediately after starting a combustion engine. The technology is offered in easy-to-install double cartridges that can also be adapted to industrial and domestic combustion systems.

Its performance and independence from both rare charging stations and horrendous electricity prices continue to make the internal combustion engine attractive – if it weren’t for the problem with its exhaust gases. Thanks to the Austrian company Krajete GmbH, a solution to this problem is now very close at hand.

Bridge Builder Between Nature & Technology

The research-intensive company specializes in transforming natural processes into technological know-how and is regarded by European industrial partners as an innovative bridge builder between nature and technology. For example, several major automobile manufacturers have been cooperating with Krajete GmbH for years in the field of automotive exhaust gas purification. In the course of this cooperation, the company optimized adsorber technologies that reversibly bind pollutants. The initial focus was on reducing harmful nitrogen oxide compounds (NOx), and successful pilot projects in several European cities caused interest in the technology to grow rapidly. In line with this interest, the natural raw material zeolite used as the basis of the adsorbers was chemically and physically adapted and supplemented by Krajete GmbH.

„After all, our nature already has the solution to many of our problems“, says Dr. Alexander Krajete, founder and CEO of Krajete GmbH. „We just have to learn to recognize and apply it. As far as the use of zeolite for exhaust gas purification is concerned, we have succeeded in doing just that.“ In fact, the company succeeded in modifying the natural material and supplementing it with other materials in such a way that its adsorbers can also remove hydrocarbons, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine dust particles from exhaust gases. And in contrast to the classic catalytic converter, this can be done without the necessary warm-up time, i.e. directly after starting in the cold state of an internal combustion engine. This is because it is precisely during this period – in the first 2 minutes after starting – that over 40% of the emissions of these pollutants occur and cannot be captured by the still cold catalytic converter. Dr. Krajete comments: „The addition of our Advanced Adsorption technology to a motor vehicle therefore allows 100% of all harmful emissions of the pollutants mentioned to be captured. Clean air for nature, thanks to nature.“

Upcycling Pollutants

The Advanced Adsorption technology of Krajete GmbH is offered in a double cartridge system, in which one cartridge each binds two types of pollutants. In the process, the substances to be removed are not burned as in the catalytic converter, but reversibly bound. They can be thermally dissolved and used as raw materials for other purposes. „Nitrogen oxides are of particular interest here“, Dr. Krajete knows. „The nitrogenous emissions can easily be converted into fertilizer and used for agricultural purposes.“ In fact, Krajete GmbH has developed a suitable concept for the Dutch agricultural industry, which is currently being marketed in the Netherlands.

The Advanced Adsorption technology can also be used for domestic heating and for ship engines, which are notoriously heavy on emissions, and can significantly reduce pollutant emissions. Its versatility also reflects Krajete GmbH’s reputation as a flexible innovation pioneer for gas purification and biological methanation. „We are partners with nature and pick up on nature-based findings from research faster than large-scale industry,“ explains Dr. Krajete. „This allows us to be bridge builders between chemical, physical and biochemical process control. That’s because ‚On Behalf of Nature‘ we find more original and innovative solutions than is possible in the tightly separated R&D departments of traditional companies.“

Photos available at the following link, in higher resolution on request: https://www.krajete.com/unternehmen/facilities/

About Krajete GmbH (as of 2022):

The Austrian company innovates & develops nature-inspired solutions for gas purification and high-performance gas fermentation. Activities focus on adsorber-based purification of emission gases and biological methane production using archaea. Successful processes from nature serve as a starting point for high-performance processes with commercial added value.

Contact Krajete GmbH:

Dr. Alexander Krajete

Prinz Eugen Str. 66

4061 Pasching, Austria

T +43 699 172 668 20

E info@krajete.com

W http://www.krajete.com

Copy Editing & Distribution:

PR&D – Public Relations for Research & Education

Dr. Barbara Bauder

Kollersteig 68

3400 Klosterneuburg, Austria

T +43 664 1576 350

E bauder@prd.at