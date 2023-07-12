Chinese Blue and White Porcelain Vase Blasts through Estimate to Realize $20,910 in Neue Auctions‘ June 24th Online Sale

Beachwood, OH, USA, July 12, 2023 — A gorgeous 17-inch-tall Chinese blue and white porcelain vase sold for $20,910, an equally beautiful pair of late 19th century Aesthetic Movement leaded glass windows realized $7,995, and a pair of carved and painted carousel animal figures each brought $7,380 in an online-only Fine Art & Antiques auction held on Saturday, June 24th, by Neue Auctions.

The Chinese porcelain vase came into the sale with a $100/$300 estimate and ended up being the overall top lot. It was probably early 20th century and was nicely decorated with a landscape of a scholar boating on a lake to view the autumn moon. It was predominantly painted in underglaze cobalt; copper red was used for the trees and moon to emphasize the season and the time of day.

The late 19th century pair of Aesthetic Movement leaded glass windows easily bested its $1,500-$2,500 estimate to finish at $7,995. The rectangular form windows were arranged with a panel of blossoms on leafy branches over a stylized floral panel, then fitted into wood frames. They each measured a stout 80 inches by 23 ½ inches (that’s glass only; as framed, 84 inches by 27 inches).

The early 20th century carved and painted carousel animals – a camel and a giraffe- were both professionally restored and were originally assigned estimates of $3,000-$5,000. Both climbed past the high figure with help from their presumed provenance. The 51-inch-tall camel was attributed to Charles Looff, while the 69-inch-tall giraffe was attributed to Herschell-Spillman.

Following are additional highlights from the auction that did better than expected. Internet bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids were also accepted. All prices quoted in this report include a 23 percent buyer’s premium.

A fine pair of Satsuma vases, Roleau forms finely decorated with an imperial scene with various male and female figures in a palace setting, each 9 ¾-inch-tall vase boasting a signature and an inscription, fetched $3,444 against an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Also, a modern, 13-inch-tall Chinese blue and white porcelain vase, densely decorated with an underglaze scene of a porcelain village with customers shown purchasing porcelains, made $2,706 (est.$100-$200).

A bronze figure of a female nude with arms outstretched, draped in an open robe, by Ferdinand Preiss (Austrian, 1882-1943), titled Spring Awakening, 14 inches tall with base, hit $4,428 (est. $1,500-$2,500). Also, a bronze figure of John Wayne, American Legend by Robert Summers (American, b. 1940), signed and titled and inscribed with a facsimile of Wayne’s autograph, numbered (#17/152”), 26 ½ inches tall including base, garnered $2,952 (est. $1,000-$2,000).

An Art Nouveau bronze mantel clock having an organic-shaped case with beveled glass inserts, having a brass dial and engraved numerals, chimed on time for $1,845 (est. $100-$200). Also, a metal clock in the shape of a Crucifix, in bronze, silver and gold finish, having blue enamel dial sphere atop, complete with key, about 23 1/5 inches tall, commanded $1,476 (est. $300-$500).

An original trial position proof position lithograph by the acclaimed Dutch artist Willem de Kooning (1904-1997) was only supposed to realize $250-$500 but ended up selling for $1,353. The trial proof was for one of 17 original lithographs from the Book of Poems by Frank O’Hara, illustrated by de Kooning. It was signed lower right and inscribed “tp” in the lower left margin.

On to the wild and wonderful, where a group of ten “Artistic License” Plates by Gregory Constantine (Canadian/American, b. 1936), ten enameled polystyrene molds made to look like license plates by various famous artists, fetched $1,845 (est. $300-$500); and a set of eight 20th century French chinoiserie porcelain and gilt metal place card holders, molded as attendant boys wearing colorful robes seated in a bowling position, 1 ½ inches tall, made $861 (est. $200-$400).

Several original artworks by David Schneuer (Austro-Hungarian/Israel, 1905-1987) were sprinkled throughout the sale, including a pen and ink wash painting, signed lower right, titled Montparnasse ($1,107, est. $500-$800); and an ink and gouache on cardboard titled Courtesans, signed lower left ($984, est. $200-$400). Both were from the estate of a Hudson, Ohio collector.

Three original paintings by Robert Laessig (American, 1913-2010) came up for bid during the auction, including an oil on board titled Spider Web and Flowers, signed lower right corner and measuring 22 ½ inches by 30 ¼ inches ($922); and a watercolor on paper titled River Scene with Florals and Cardinal in Tree, signed lower left and framed ($553), both estimated at $100-$200.

