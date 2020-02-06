ChainUP Japan Joins Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association (JCBA)

ChainUP Japan officially joins JCBA, expanding its Japanese influence and network while providing JCBA members access to its blockchain technology expertise.

Singapore, Feb 06, 2020 — ChainUP Japan Corporation (ChainUP Japan Co., Ltd. Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo) is pleased to announce that it has officially joined the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association (JCBA). The blockchain software developer will actively explore the application of blockchain technology in the areas of fintech, medicine, public administration and IT infrastructure, contributing to the advancement of Japan’s digital economy and promoting the social innovation of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Head-quartered in Singapore, ChainUP is a world-leading blockchain technology and service provider. The company’s main products and services include: digital asset trading systems (spot, leverage, futures, options and other derivatives), digital asset trading liquidity systems, wallet solutions, situational awareness, public chain and consortium blockchain, mining pools, blockchain cloud media platforms and broker systems, amongst others. It has constructed an industrial closed loop with an established technical service-flow, and is serving more than 500 corporate customers worldwide, including more than 20 countries in Southeast Asia, Europe, America and the Middle East with more than 50 million users.

Implementing a global operations strategy, ChainUP has multiple subsidiaries and independent brands. These include HiCoin, an enterprise focused on wallet technology solutions, BitWind, a liquidity provider that provides liquidity support for exchanges, and ForChain, a cryptocurrency financial derivatives trading platform.

The Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association (JCBA) is committed to actively establish and consolidate industry standards, providing technical information such as technology, accounting, regulations, business practices and other professional information to Japanese banks, securities companies and financial commodity dealers. This aids the Japan Financial Services Agency and related companies to launch cryptocurrency businesses in Japan and promotes the healthy development of the industry.

Joining JCBA allows ChainUP Japan to actively expand its network in the Japanese industry. In turn, member companies of the association can access ChainUP’s professional blockchain technology expertise and operational management experience.

Committed to promoting blockchain technology, ChainUP is pleased to play a contributing role to the social innovation efforts in Japan’s digital economy and the development of Japanese fintech in this new era.

About ChainUP:

ChainUP is one of the leading blockchain technology solution providers in the world. It owns eight well-developed product lines: digital currency trading, wallet, situational awareness, public chain and consortium blockchain, mining pool, blockchain cloud media, liquidity, broker, and has constructed an industrial closed-loop from technology service to traffic and traffic commercialization. So far, it has served 300+ exchange clients, 100+ digital wallet clients, 150+ liquidity service clients, which include 50+ million users in over 20 countries from Asia, Europe, America and Oceania. The team members behind ChainUP have worked in top blockchain or internet companies and institutions in technological development and operation management, and are highly experienced in the blockchain industry. It has obtained several rounds of investments from well-known top institutions in the industry, such as Morningside Venture Capital, Joy Capital, Node Capital, Albatross Venture, Taoshi capital, amongst others.

