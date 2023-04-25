Bruneau & Co.’s Graded Showcase: Comics, Toys & Video Games Auction on May 6th is Packed with Pop Culture Collectibles

Cranston, RI, USA, April 25, 2023 — Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will present an auction titled Graded Showcase: Comics, Toys & Video Games on Saturday, May 6th, online and live in the Cranston gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue. “This will be a fun, 154-lot auction,” said Travis Landry, Bruneau & Co.’s Director of Pop Culture. “The focus is on professionally graded comics, toys and video games.”

In the spirit of May 4th and the Revenge of the 6th, the auction will open with a selection of CAS graded Kenner Star Wars action figures, followed by a collection of Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars. Comic offerings will be highlighted by Part 2 of the Henry Anderson collection of Golden Age comics, pulled from a box at the family’s uncle’s house that was saved from the dumpster.

The comics category will be led by three offerings from Fox Features Syndicate. The first is a copy of The Eagle #4 from January 1942, graded CGC 3.5. The book was the final issue within the series and features a hanging panel with artwork by Pierce Rice. Per the CGS census, only five copies are graded higher. This wartime Golden Age classic should realize $3,000-$5,000.

The second is a copy of Science Comics #1 from February 1940, graded CGC 4.5 and featuring the first appearance of The Eagle, Panther Woman and Electro (who later became Dynamo), plus a classic bondage cover by George Tuska. The book is one of three in the CGG census graded 4.5. It should command $3,000-$5,000. Also in the auction will be a copy of Science Comics #3.

Vintage Star Wars action figures are always a big hit with collectors. The auction’s got some good ones, including a Kenner 1978 Han Solo figure (20 back E, graded CAS 85), a superb example with a crisp, unpunched card and clear bubble receiving straight 85 subgrades. Included is a card with a “Free Boba Fett” offer and an overlay sticker on the back (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The 1977 Kenner Star Wars Princess Leia Organa figure (12 back, graded CAS 80, with straight 85 subgrades) is overall a beautiful example with an unpunched card, no price sticker, clear bubble and factory taped blaster. “Be prepared to go an extra bid or two if you want to take home the galaxy’s favorite princess,” Mr. Landry said. The figure has an estimate of $2,000-$3,000.

The 1980 Kenner Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Luke Skywalker action figure (Bespin Fatigues, 31 back, graded CAS 85, with straight 85 subgrades) is expected to hit $2,000-$3,000. It’s a fine figure, with a crisp, unpunched card, no price sticker, clear bubble and figure and accessories factory taped. “You’d be hard pressed to find a better example,” Mr. Landry said.

Returning to comic books, a copy of DC Comics Sensation Comics #13 from January 1943, graded CGC 3.0 and featuring an ad for Boy Commandos #1, should rise to $2,000-$3,000. The classic wartime cover, by H. G. Peter, shows Wonder Woman at a bowling alley, having just released a throw. The bowling pins have the heads of Hitler, Tojo and Mussolini at their tops.

A true Golden Age gem is the copy of Superior Comics Strange Worlds #4 from January 1952, Canadian edition, graded CGC 5.0. The book features a classic cover by Wally Wood. “This is the second highest CGC graded copy you could possibly find of this rare Canadian edition,” Mr. Landry said. Per the CGC census, only one known copy is graded higher” (est. $1,800-$2,400).

In the vintage video games category, an expected top lot is the sealed copy of Nintendo Game Systems’ (NES) The Legend of Zelda from 1989, graded CGC 9.2 A+ (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.

Previews will be held on Thursday and Friday, May 4th and 5th, from 9 am to 4 pm Eastern time each day in the Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers gallery. Doors will open on auction day at 8 am. For more info you may call 401-533-9980; or, you can send an email to contact@bruneauandco.com.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Graded Showcase: Comics, Toys & Video Games auction scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, please visit www.bruneauandco.com.

About Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers:

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com; or, you can phone them at 401-533-9980. To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, please visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates are posted often.