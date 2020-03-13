Brothers That Just Do Gutters Turn 20 and Cut The Ribbon on New National Headquarters

More than 150 celebrate the 20 years anniversary and national headquarters grand opening for Brothers That Just Do Gutters.

Poughkeepsie, NY, March 13, 2020 — More than 150 people – including 11 franchisees, members of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce, numerous suppliers, employees, family members and the public – helped celebrate the 20th anniversary and completion of the Brothers That Just Do Gutters new national headquarters, franchisee training center and warehouse facilities on March 6. The new, expanded location is 55 Page Park Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY.

“It was great to share the 20th anniversary and opening of our new corporate headquarters with those who were instrumental in helping us get to this milestone,” noted Ken Parsons, founder of Brothers That Just Do Gutters.

Ryan Parsons, the second Gutter Brother and Chief Solutionist for the company, added “It is great to be supported by everyone we interact with. We can feel the momentum of creating a new paradigm for gutter contractors. We are helping hard working, motivated entrepreneurs get out of their truck and really build a scalable business that supports their families, provides value to customers and creates jobs in the community.”

He added, “On-going benchmarking, sales training, product education, lead generation and appointment coordination in a thoughtful, consistent delivery way continues to produce measurable and significant success.”

The celebration took place on the last day of the Brothers That Just Do Gutters Annual Franchise conference. The conference provided additional training and support for the 11 Brothers Gutters franchisees with locations from Florida to New Jersey and as far as Texas.

The new Brothers That Just Do Gutters includes 2,000 square feet of office space, a 5,000 square feet training center and 5,000 for warehousing.

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Story

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters was born out of Ken Parson’s vision for a better contracting service than the ones operating in his market and beyond. While working as a gutter installer for another company summers between teaching History in 1996, he determined exactly what qualities such an operation should embody. In 1999 his plans were solidified with the opening of what is now called The Brothers That Just Do Gutters.

After extensive campaigning, Ken was able to recruit his brother, Ryan to join him as the co-owner and Chief Solutionist© of their growing operation. The sibling essentially threw their higher education into the gutter and haven’t looked back since.

Fast forward to 2019. Ken and Ryan have helped dozens of other motivated individuals, partners and couples realize the American Dream by opening The Brothers That Just Do Gutters franchises of their own. Today, there are 10 Brothers Gutter franchise locations from Florida to New Jersey and even across the county in Seattle. Their proprietary system enables quick growth and ample return on investment with direct training, ongoing consultation and shared exposure.

For more information about The Brothers That Just Do Gutters system, visit www.brothersfranchise.com or call (845) 705-7276.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061