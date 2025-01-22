Broker’s Open House at 5 Pemberton Ln, Doylestown: Historic Luxury Home in Sycamore Edge Community

A stunning luxury residence at 5 Pemberton Ln, nestled in the prestigious Sycamore Edge community of Doylestown, is now available for sale. This custom-built estate, located on a secluded 2-acre lot, offers an ideal balance of privacy and access to local amenities, making it an attractive opportunity for families and individuals seeking a tranquil yet connected lifestyle.

The residence, constructed by renowned local custom builder Richard Zaveta, spans approximately 5,950 square feet of living space. It features four spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms. The attention to detail is evident throughout the home, with high ceilings, solid wood doors, custom built-ins, and sophisticated finishes that provide a sense of both grandeur and comfort.

„We’re excited to present this exceptional property in such a sought-after location,“ said Andy Kowalski, the realtor overseeing the listing. „What makes this home truly special is not just its size, but the craftsmanship and design elements that ensure it will be a perfect fit for those looking for a luxury residence in a peaceful setting, without sacrificing proximity to everything Doylestown has to offer.“

The open-plan design of the main floor includes a cozy family room with a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, and a private office or study. This flow of living space is ideal for both family living and entertaining. The walk-out lower level adds even more versatility, featuring expansive areas for relaxation, recreation, or hosting guests, further enhancing the home’s appeal.

Outdoors, the property’s extensive hardscaping, which includes a built-in BBQ grill and a sprinkler system, offers a perfect space for enjoying the natural beauty of the surroundings. Whether you’re hosting outdoor gatherings or simply unwinding in privacy, the exterior complements the serene atmosphere of this estate.

The home is located within the highly regarded Central Bucks School District, a highly sought-after district known for its top-tier educational programs. It also offers convenient access to Doylestown’s vibrant downtown, complete with shopping, dining, and cultural attractions. With easy access to major highways, commuting to nearby areas and cities is a breeze.

As part of the listing process, a Broker’s Open House will be held on January 29th from 3-6 PM. This event offers a unique opportunity for real estate professionals and potential buyers to tour the home, explore its exceptional features, and gain a deeper understanding of what makes 5 Pemberton Lane the perfect property for luxury living in Doylestown.

„We’ve seen strong interest in luxury homes in this area, especially those that offer a combination of privacy and proximity to local amenities,“ Kowalski added. „This property offers both, along with a sense of timeless elegance that makes it truly one-of-a-kind.“

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Andy Kowalski at 215-778-4501 or via email at ak@andykowalskiteam.com.

