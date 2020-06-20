Andrew Jones Auctions will hold online-only DTLA Collections & Estates auctions on Tuesday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 14

The auctions will feature market fresh furnishings, books, historical documents, fine art, antiques, design, Asian artworks, garden furnishings, silver and more.

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA, June 20, 2020 — Andrew Jones Auctions’ DTLA Collections & Estates auctions on Tuesday, June 30th and Tuesday, July 14th will feature market fresh furnishings, decorations and accessories, all enticingly priced. Eager bidders will find different, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space. Start times both days will be 11 am Pacific time.

Private buyers and interior designers will be able to re-design a room or an entire home in an affordable, sustainable way. The sales will be held online through AndrewJonesAuctions.com, as well as on the popular bidding platform LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids will also be taken.

The 200-plus lot sale on Tuesday, June 30th will include fine art, antiques, design, decorations accessories, historical documents, vintage and limited edition bindings and vintage finds from local private sources, including collections in Beverly Hills, Pasadena and Rancho Santa Fe, California, as well as property from the collections of Edward and Mildred Lewis of Bel-Air; Mr. and Mrs. McQueen of San Marino; and the estate of Francis A. Martin III of San Francisco.

“In light of the lifestyle changes brought about by COVID-19, we have restructured our auctions for the time being to be smaller and more frequent to allow for greater variety,” said Andrew Jones, president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions.

Antiques to modern design and everything in between will be on offer in the sale, such as an Ormeaux bowl by René Lalique (est. $400-$600). Decorative arts and furniture will be highlighted by a Continental glazed earthenware chinoiserie mantel clock (est. $600-$800), a suite of Rose Tarlow ‘Twig’ furniture (est. $400-$800) and a Ceccarelli Majolica and iron table (est. $500-$800). Also included will be a La Cornue Château Series range (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Historic signed documents from the likes of the Queen Victoria, Ulysses S. Grant, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and others will also come up for bid. The books and manuscripts offerings will include first edition collections from Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and Jack London. A range of fine art featuring works from Bruce Beasley, Lorser Feitelson, Pam Mark, Frank Morbillo and Cornelius Christian Zwaan add artistic breadth to an already-packed auction.

The over 200 lot sale on Tuesday, July 14th features the collection of Mary and Lou Silver of Indian Wells, California, and will include fine art, antiques, Asian works of art, design, clocks and timepieces, decorations, accessories, fine silver and vintage finds from other private sources.

Asian works of art will feature a Tibetan gilt bronze Buddhist yab-yum figure (est. $400-$600), a Chinese coral figural group of Shou Lao (est. $400-$600), a Chinese Mughal style rectangular jade box, as well as other works in enamel including a pair of Chinese enameled silver bowls (est. $200-$300), hardstone, porcelain and silk embroideries.

The decorative arts and furniture section will contain varied offerings, to include fine silver and garden appointments highlighted by three lots of Michael Taylor ‘Montecito’ garden furniture (est. $1,500-$2,000), unusual jardinières and monumental marble and stone sculptures by Pacific Northwest artist Joanne Duby. Art glass by Barovier & Toso, Giuliano Tosi, Howard Ben Tré and others will also be included.

The auction also features fine art and paintings by André Gisson, Adrian George, Guy Gladwell, Suzanne Eisendieck’s charming and colorful Jardin à Sirole (est. $1,000-$1,500), two abstract works by Mexican artist Leonardo Nierman, and works by Eugene Segal, Catherine Wood and others.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the Tuesday, June 30thth and Tuesday, July 14th DTLA Collections & Estates auctions, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

