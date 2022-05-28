Amber Lounge, The World’s Most Exclusive Global Luxe Lifestyle Pop Up Afterparty, Launches 1,888 VIP NFT Memberships

Singapore, May 28, 2022 — Amber Lounge, iconic and world-renowned for delivering exceptional experiences in and around the Formula One universe, is launching exclusive NFT-based VIP memberships.

The ‚Amber X‘ NFTs represent an exclusive club with only 1,888 invite-only memberships available for purchase, granting NFT holders lifetime access to a range of international VIP and global Pop-Up events frequented by high net worth and influential individuals across the globe including billionaires, celebrities and other jet-setters.

Some celebrity guests and ‘Friends of Amber’ have included Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Richard Branson, Gordan Ramsay, Pamela Anderson, Kylie Minogue and supermodels such as Naomi Campbell, Josephine Skirver, Petra Němcová and Victoria Silvstedt.

Since its inception in 2003, Amber Lounge has been hosting exclusive and luxurious after-parties in many cities around the world, including their signature events following the Formula One circuit across key destinations such as Monaco, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Mexico City and Shanghai. Their post-race dusk-till-dawn events typically feature an original F1 drivers’ fashion show and an all-night party with live world-renowned DJs.

“In launching our exclusive NFT membership program, we want to appeal to a discerning global party elite who truly appreciate the best in life alongside the world’s most exclusive and glamorous party experiences. We are also actively exploring opportunities across the globe to bring Amber’s parties to more countries where the Grand Prix races and potentially other major global sporting or international events are held,” said Cher Ng, CEO of Amber Lounge and also the co-founder of two world-renowned entertainment spots in Kuala Lumpur, Zouk Club KL and TREC KL.

The company has a series of key highlights lined up in their events roadmap over the next 18 months to bring Amber’s exclusivity and iconic after-parties to new cities, including Miami and Las Vegas for the US F1 circuits in 2023, as well as other top destination hotspots like Bali and Ibiza.

Group MD of Amber Lounge Jeannette Tan, founder of luxe lifestyle events and entertainment agency Imaginoire that brought the first fully licensed Pop-Up of New York’s famed VIP theatre of varieties nightclub “The Box” to Asia, will also be bringing a fresh, bold, boundary-pushing and exciting new creative direction to take the brand’s prestigious event experiences to epic new heights.

“Moving forward we are looking to reinvigorate the Amber party experience to make it even more exhilarating and exciting than ever before. Guests can expect the unexpected as we take them on a mesmerising journey fuelled by world class performers and immersive entertainment acts,” said Tan.

“Our lifetime VIP memberships are a perfect implementation for utility NFTs — they’re paperless, transparent and easily transferable,” explained Ng. “We’re already lining up multiple collaborations with major artists and brands for exclusive NFTs to drop at our parties, and we have a number of Metaverse events in the works. NFTs are going to be the next big thing in the high-end nightlife scene, and Amber Lounge is at the forefront of this movement.”

Only 1,888 Lifetime Club Membership NFTs for Sale

Of the 1,888 NFT memberships for sale, two tiers of NFTs are available, both currently by invitation only. These club memberships grant the NFT owners lifetime access to all Amber X events worldwide, and they will also receive invitations to Metaverse events.

In addition, the top tier NFTs, of which there are only 30, grant the owners access to up to USD 30,000 worth of VIP tables at Amber signature events, including private dinners and networking events. Top tier NFT members will also have special access to limited-edition custom-designed champagne box set NFT drops — uniquely and exquisitely theme-crafted champagne bottle art collections that are released during Amber Lounge events.

Besides the 1,888 NFT memberships up for sale, there are an additional 112 NFTs reserved by the team for promotional and marketing purposes.

“Amber Lounge events are a cut above other members-only clubs. Our parties are extravagant, exclusive and insanely fun. We’re very excited to bring the world’s first high-profile NFT-based memberships to the global luxe lifestyle events space,” said Ng.

He added, “We’ll also be accepting many different cryptocurrencies as payment at our venues and we’re expanding into different events other than the Grand Prix — for example, we’ll be hosting a by-invitation-only summer beach vibes party in Bali this August or a members-only winter ski getaway in a luxe destination such as Courchevel or St Moritz.”

Amber shareholders backing Ng’s enhanced vision include the principals behind prominent global investment group Catcha Group, as well as other leading players in the crypto space, such as former Parliamentarian of Singapore, Calvin Cheng, who recently established an NFT and fan token investment company that was granted a virtual asset licence from Dubai alongside Binance, FTX and Crypto.com.

Crypto-savvy clients will be pleased to know that the Amber X NFTs work with all standard Web3 wallets. In the meantime, crypto newbies can also rest assured that there will be active support and guidance readily available for Amber X Membership purchases made by buyers who are not yet familiar with Web3 technology. Designed with a user-friendly interface, the platform does not require crypto newbies to possess prior knowledge of cryptocurrencies and they can instead simply use credit cards to purchase the memberships.

About Amber Lounge:

Amber Lounge is a VIP luxury party host that holds events in key cities across the globe, including the world’s most exclusive luxe lifestyle events following key Grand Prix destinations. Founded in 2003, Amber Lounge has become a world-renowned organisation for exceptional experiences from extravagant fashion shows and exhilarating dusk-till-dawn parties around the globe. Amber Lounge events are commonly frequented by billionaires, celebrities and other jet-setters.

In 2022, Catcha Group acquired Amber Lounge and launched the ‘Amber X’ NFT memberships initiative. Each NFT represents a lifetime membership granting the holder global access to Amber Lounge events, along with other perks. Representing Amber Lounge’s first foray into an expanding Metaverse initiative, Amber X NFTs are the world’s first high-profile NFT-based memberships to be launched by a global luxe lifestyle events company.

About Catcha Group:

Founded in 1999, Catcha Group is one of the most established internet groups in Southeast Asia. The Group’s vision is entrepreneurs first and they have been building and investing in disruptive technology companies around the world for more than 20 years, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and Australia.

Since its inception, Catcha Group has completed over 70 corporate transactions, and brought six companies from their early stages to a public listing or sale, with an aggregate valuation of over US$1 billion. In February 2021, Catcha listed Catcha Investment Corp, a US$300 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), on the NYSE to merge with businesses in the new economy sectors. Most recently, Catcha invested in Carsome, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform and Malaysia’s first tech unicorn.

Amber X Official Channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmberxNFT

Website: https://amberx.io

Amber Lounge Official Channels:

Website: https://amber-lounge.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amberloungeltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmberLoungeLtd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmberLoungeLtd/