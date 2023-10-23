100 Black Men of Las Vegas Hosts Citywide Meeting

Local nonprofit unveils new mentorship programs to the community.

Las Vegas, NV, October 23, 2023 — The local nonprofit organization, 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, is excited to host their Citywide Mentoring Program Information Session at the Doolittle Community Center on October 25, 2023. This event informs local parents about the opportunities available to Las Vegas community students and the unveiling of new projects to come. Doors open at 6:00 PM, and refreshments will be served.

“It’s all about preparing our children with a good foundation. We offer mentoring opportunities that help our youth in financial literacy, career development, personal development, health & wellness, and scholarships. By contributing to their education, we are making a generational impact,” stated Gentry Richardson, President of the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas.

The Citywide Mentoring Program Information Session is an educational information session for parents, guardians, councilors, and teachers in the Las Vegas community. This event will allow the program chairman to inform the community leaders about the many programs and services the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas offer our youth.

Interested parents can RSVP for this event at Citywide Mentorship Program Information

Session Tickets, Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/citywide-mentorship-program-information-session-tickets-731349214187

About 100 Black Men Las Vegas:

The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas was formed in 1999 by a group of prominent leaders, including Larry Mosley, Randall Bacon, and Ted Watkins, to improve the quality of life and enhance the educational opportunities of African Americans in a unified, collaborative, pragmatic effect. Since its inception, the Las Vegas Chapter has taken great strides in membership growth to over 100 men in 2004. These men believe in brotherhood as the staple of the organization. While the organization is predominantly black men, membership is open to everyone who meets specific criteria.

Press Contact:

Rhonda Nolen

702-908-9577

Rhonda@100bmlv.org

https://100blackmenlasvegas.org/scholarship/