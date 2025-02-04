Woody Auction’s March 22 Antique Auction, Boasts Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre, Galle, Tiffany and more

Douglass, KS, USA, February 4, 2025 — A stunning Wedgwood vase marked Fairyland Lustre in the Dragon King pattern and an equally lovely bulbous French Cameo vase signed Galle in the Morning Glory pattern will headline an Antique Auction planned for Saturday, March 22nd, at 9:30 am Central time by Woody Auction, online (at LiveAuctioneers.com) and live in the Douglass, Kansas auction hall at 130 Third Street.

The auction will showcase the collections of Eleanor Eulau of California; Maurine and the late Al Edmond of Iowa; and Paul Pellett. “Rarely does a sale of such quality items with excellence throughout make it to public auction where every piece is sold without reserve, but this is just such an auction,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “It’s a must-attend event for all serious collectors.”

Featured will be wonderful examples of French Cameo, English Cameo, alexandrite, amberina, cut glass, KPM porcelains, satin glass, Quezal, Steuben, Durand, plated amberina, pink agata, Sevres, R.S. Prussia, Duffner & Kimberly, Tiffany & Co., decorated Burmese, Mettlach, furniture, Lalique, Loetz, Royal Flemish, Napoli, Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre and more – a veritable collector’s wonderland.

„The variety of types of antiques offered in this auction is vast,” Mr. Woody remarked. “And the quality is excellent throughout.” He added, “One of the most intriguing items is something we are calling Victorian Ladies Necessary Cases, dating to around the 1750’s. These are small, unique pieces, with each one containing such important things as a nail file, tweezers, scissors, pencils, and more. We also have over twenty miniature cameo items of the best quality.”

Lot 123 is the Wedgwood vase marked Fairyland Lustre #Z4968 in the Dragon King pattern. The piece was designed by Daisy Makeig-Jones and boasts an exceptional cobalt blue ground with flawless gold stencil highlights. It’s rare and desirable and exhibits the exact scene and shape as shown in Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre Book by Una Des Fontaines. The vase has a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$20,000.

Lot 67 is the bulbous French Cameo vase signed Galle in the Morning Glory pattern, having a yellow ground with blue and green cameo cutback souffle. The fantastic example, pulled from the Edmond collection, is expected to find a new home for $5,000-$10,000.

Lot 271 is an extremely rare trumpet vase by New England Glass, also from the Edmond collection. The plated amberina art glass example should finish at $2,000-$3,500.

Lot 301 is an oval French Cameo and enamel art glass vase by Daum Nancy, with a gorgeous winter scene décor. Displaying great form, the vase carries an estimate of $2,000-$3,500.

Lot 87 is a round platter marked Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre #Z4968 in the Ghostly Woods pattern, designed by Daisy Makeig-Jones, from the Paul Pellett collection. It should bring $1,500-$3,000.

Lot 30 is a signed Louis C. Comfort Tiffany Favrile #6340J art glass vase with a green heart and vine décor and beautiful gold iridescence. It’s a fine example from a private Illinois collection and is expected to gavel for $1,500-$2,500.

Lot 125 is an American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) tankard with a large, embossed sterling silver collar (or spout) marked Gorham, exquisite hobstar base, strawberry diamond and prism, and a triple notched handle. It is estimated to reach $1,500-$2,500.

Lot 181 is a circa 1887 three-footed Loetz Victoria art glass rose bowl in the Embellished Octopus pattern E151, a truly fabulous example that should fetch $1,500-$2,500.

Lot 227 is an art glass vase signed Royal Flemish by Mt. Washington in the rare Snow Geese scenic décor, having lovely colored segmented sections and gold highlights. It’s estimated to hit $1,500-$2,000.

A preview will be held on Friday, March 21st, from 1-5 pm Central time, in the Woody Auction auction hall. There is no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check) and no sales tax will be collected from bidders present at the auction (or residing in Kansas). Here is a link to Woody Auction’s „landing page“ on LiveAuctioneers.com: http://www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc.

The catalog in its entirety will be posted online soon. Bidders should register 48 hours in advance. Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is noon, March 20th. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (10 percent if paying by cash or check). Bids will be presented same as if present in-person.

Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,500 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Wednesday, March 19th. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You’ll get a phone call to confirm receipt of your bid list.

“We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive at your home in excellent condition,” Mr. Woody said. “We pass our UPS discount on to our clients.”

Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item, but final determination is left to the buyer. Common nicks and scratches have not been called.

As for area lodging, Woody Auction has several suggestions: the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booked directly with them); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All three are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the Antique Auction on Saturday, March 22nd, starting promptly at 9:30 am Central time, online and live in Douglass, Kansas, please visit www.woodyauction.com.

About Woody Auction:

Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction, please visit http://www.woodyauction.com.