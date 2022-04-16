Woody Auction’s April 23rd Antique Auction Features Names like Tiffany, Daum, Stevens & Williams, Peachblow and Rookwood

Douglass, KS, USA, April 16, 2022 — An Antique Auction brimming with more than 450 quality lots is planned for Saturday, April 23rd, at 9:30 am Central time by Woody Auction, online and live at the auction hall. An in-person gallery preview will be held on Friday, April 23rd, from 1 pm to 5 pm Central time. Woody Auction’s modern, 5,000-square-foot auction hall is located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, Kansas.

“This exciting auction has developed into a great selection of fantastic antiques from a multitude of small collections all over the country,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Tiffany, Daum, Stevens and Williams and Peachblow all have impressive highlights, along with Pickard Vellum and Rookwood pottery. The variety and quality are a real treat for any who have

interest in these and so much more.”

Several items could conceivably end up being the top lot of the auction. Here are a few contenders:

– A plated amberina water pitcher by New England glass, 6 ½ inches tall by 6 ½ inches wide, flawless, boasting excellent color and in excellent condition, with twelve well-defined ribs.

– An agate glass vase signed “L. C. Tiffany-Favrile #V586, 5 ½ inches by 5 ½ inches, made from extremely rare agate and with a faint honeycomb design, a great piece with exceptional quality.

– A Stevens & Williams Silveria art glass vase marked by the maker, with incredible bright iridescent colors, the original applied handles and green threaded overlay, in great condition.

Anyone in the market for a colorful and outstanding quality vase is in luck. This sale’s got dozens of them. Examples include a Morgan Wheeling Peachblow art glass vase, 10 inches tall with nice color, an acid/satin finish and the original glass base; and a signed Stevens & Williams English cameo three-color vase having yellow ground with pink and white cameo carved floral branch décor, 5 ¾ inches tall.

Still other vases will feature an unmarked English cameo art glass vase, 8 ½ inches tall, on blue ground with incredible white cameo carved overlay of poppy and butterfly décor, from the Sue Frick collection; and an art glass vase marked Crown Milano in a swirl mode with a beautiful Guba duck scenic décor, 7 ½ inches in height and pulled out of the Doyle and Mary Jane Fair collection.

An agata art glass bowl with a rare pink to lavender coloring, outstanding mottling, a ruffled rim and unequaled quality is offered with a Reed & Barton #968 silverplate frame, which works well to display the bowl. Also sold will be an extra nice pair of signed Handel #6150 boudoir lamps, 14 ½ inches tall, with beautiful reverse painted shades showing spring and fall season decors and a marked Handel base.

An original oil on board painting signed “B. P. Ommeganck” (for Balthazar Paul Ommeganck, 1755-1826), titled Landscape with Sheep (1814), in a gilt wooden frame that partially covers the signature and date, is 20 inches by 24 ¼ inches. Ommeganck was a Flemish painter of landscape and animals who was active in Antwerp. Through his work and role as an art teacher and founder of art institutions, he gave an important impetus to the revitalization of landscape painting in Europe’s Low Countries.

People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There are no reserves, and there is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 20 percent buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 15 percent buyer’s premium).

Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the lot number and amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon on Thursday, April 21st. All absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price (or 10 percent if paying by cash or check). Absentee bids can be sent by fax, to 316-746-2145; or via email, to info@woodyauction.com.

Phone bidding will be available for lots with a low estimate of $750 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by 12 o’clock noon on Wednesday, April 20th, and please include your name, full address, a primary phone number and a backup/secondary phone number. You will receive a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids.

For lodging, there are three hotels in the area that are convenient to the venue: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, Kansas (316-260-3006) (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, Kansas (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, Kansas (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction auction hall.

Woody Auction’s next major event will be an auction dedicated to Pickard, Royal Bayreuth and more, slated for Saturday, May 14th, at 9:30 am Central time, to be held online and live at the Woody Auction auction hall. More than 400 quality lots will come up for bid in a public auction with no reserves. And, as usual, there will be no buyer’s premium for those in attendance who are paying by cash or check.

May is a great time of year and the May 14th auction highlights one of the many reasons why. The Pickard collection of author Alan Reed is featured throughout, along with quality Royal Bayreuth from the Bob Gollmar collection. Woody Auction’s largest-ever grouping of Santa Claus items at one public auction will also be sold, along with RS Prussia and other antiques.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the Antique Auction scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd at 9:30 am Central, please visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.

About Woody Auction:

Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or an entire collection, please call (316) 747-2694; or, you can send them an email, to info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction, please visit www.woodyauction.com