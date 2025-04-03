Woody Auction will Offer The Hite Collection of Wave Crest, R.S. Prussia, American Brilliant Cut Glass, more on April 26

Douglass, KS, USA, April 3, 2025 — The private collection of Grady and Annette Hite of North Carolina – over 1,000 pieces of Wave Crest, American Brilliant Cut Glass, art pottery, R.S. Prussia and other fine items – will come up for bid in an auction on Saturday, April 26th, starting at 9:30am Central time by Woody Auction, online (via LiveAuctioneers.com) and live in the Woody auction hall.

“We’ve had the pleasure of knowing the Hites for decades and it is our sincere honor to auction their collection,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Their collection is so vast that we’re auctioning it in two days – Friday, April 25th in an online-only setting, and Saturday, April 26th, in-person and online.” The auction hall is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass, Kansas.

The Hites have been a part of the antique community for many decades and have been fortunate enough to become knowledgeable and excited with the prospect of hunting down their next piece. Grady and Annette have asked Woody Auction to sell this collection at public auction without reserve, the way they enjoyed buying many of their items. Everyone is invited to attend.

There are several fine items that could end up with top lot honors. Lot #132, for example, is a lovely dresser box with the Wave Crest mark, in sea foam mold and boasting an extremely rare goldfish décor. The box, with gilt metal feet, comes with a key and should bring $4,000-$7,000.

Lot #21 is a scarce plated amberina art glass bowl by New England Glass showing exceptional color, selling with a silverplate frame measuring 13 ½ inches by 8 ½ inches by 8 inches, marked Tufts #128. The frame isn’t original to the bowl but displays it nicely. Estimate: $3,000-$6,000

Lot #36 is a round, unmarked Wave Crest plaque in a scroll mold and having a gorgeous hand-painted Native American Chief décor. The 10-inch plaque, white with a burgundy border, is nicely mounted in a 12 ½ inch by 10 ¼ inch ornate gilt metal frame. Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Lot #257 is an unmarked Art Pottery umbrella stand with a hand-painted portrait of a Native American brave, 21 ¾ inches by 11 ½ inches. It has a beautiful brown standard glaze and is attributed to Roseville/Weller. The rim was professionally repaired. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000

Lot #67 is an American Brilliant Cut Glass green cut to clear cylinder vase in the Montrose pattern by Dorflinger, 10 ¼ inches tall with a hobstar cut base. It’s the same vase as featured in The Yard Long Print in lot #68. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000

Lot #154 is a late 19th century three-dimensional Art Nouveau polychrome enamel vase marked Volkstedt, 18 ¼ inches tall, in the form of a huge iris with a young woman holding a chamberstick, exquisite in detail. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000

Lot #213 is a great example of a Royal Flemish art glass biscuit jar, #3931, marked P.M.C. (Pairpoint / Mt. Washington), 5 ¾ inches by 7 ¼ inches, having colorful segmented sections with a crest of a rampant lion, silverplate lid and ball. Estimate: $1.500-$2,500

Lot #353 is an American Brilliant Cut Glass salad set in the Trellis pattern attributed to J. Hoare, with a large hobstar center. The set includes a 4 ¼ inch by 11 inch bowl and underplate and a pattern matched 11-inch fork and spoon. Estimate: $1,000-$3,000

There are furniture items in the auction, which Woody Auction cannot ship and must be picked up in person in Douglass, or shipped via a professional shipper by Friday, May 9th. Woody Auction has a shipper list that folks can review for research purposes. A couple of furniture pieces up for bid include the following:

– An Italian 19th century Florentine parlor table having a gilt wood base with raised pedestal and featuring exceptional floral designs with shell and coral highlights, professional wood restoration, exceptional pietra dura (inlaid precious and semi-precious stones) in fabulous condition, and weighing 40 pounds. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000

– A circa 1924 wrought iron console table with black marble top by Oscar Bach, with a hand-wrought iron frame with claw feet, serpent designs and masks, red tin backing, and exhibiting masterful quality, weighing nearly 200 pounds. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000

A preview for the April 26th auction will be held on Friday, April 25th, from 1-5 pm Central time, in the Woody Auction auction hall. There is no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check) and no sales tax will be collected from bidders present at the auction, as this is a single consignor auction.

Here is a link to the auction catalog on LiveAuctioneers.com: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/367544_4-26-2025-grady-and-annette-hite-collection/

Bidders should register 48 hours in advance. Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is noon on Thursday, April 24th. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (10 percent if paying by cash or check). Bids will be presented same as if present in-person.

Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,000 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Wednesday, April 23rd. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You’ll be notified to confirm receipt of your bid list.

“We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive at your home in excellent condition,” Mr. Woody said. “We pass our UPS discount on to our clients.”

Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item, but final determination is left to the buyer. Common nicks and scratches have not been called.

As for area lodging, Woody Auction has several suggestions: the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booked directly with them); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All three are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the sale of the Grady and Annette Hite collection on Saturday, April 26th, online and live at the Douglass auction gallery starting at 9:30am Central time (with an automated online-only auction slated for April 25th, starting at 8am Central time), please visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.

About Woody Auction:

Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction please visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.