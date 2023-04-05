Woody Auction will Feature Pieces by Limoges, Lladro, Royal Bonn, Moser, Wave Crest, others, Live and Online, April 22nd

Douglass, KS, USA, April 5, 2023 — Items from the estate of Elfriede and Martin Miller of North Dakota and a private collection out of New Jersey, plus a fine assortment of other quality antiques – over 300 lots in all – will come up for bid in an Antique Auction slated for Saturday, April 22nd, beginning at 9:30 am Central time by Woody Auction, online and live in the Douglass auction hall at 130 East Third Street.

“An auction of so much hand-painted quality is a rare opportunity, but that’s exactly what is presented in this auction,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Limoges and Royal Bonn are two categories that are strongly featured in this auction, as well as other fine makers such as Muller Frères, Wave Crest, Lladro, La Verre Francois and Moser. As usual, all lots are being offered without reserves.”

The April 22nd auction will be preceded by an online-only auction on Friday, April 21st, beginning at 8 am Central time. The traditional in-person auction, with online bidding available, will be held the following day. “We guarantee that in both events no one will be disappointed,” Mr. Woody said, adding “there will be no buyer’s premium for those in attendance on April 22nd who pay with cash or check.”

One of the expected star lots of the April 22nd auction is an incredible floor vase marked Royal Bonn, 29 inches tall, featuring a beautiful outdoor scene of a young woman on a stone bench that wraps around the vase, which also boasts an Art Nouveau brass base and attached handles. The vase is signed “Stieber” and weighs over 29 pounds. There’s a U.S. Customs label on the base (est. $2,000-$3,500).

A French cameo art glass hanging pendant lamp signed La Verre Francois, 12 inches by 8 inches, with orange and yellow mottled ground and amethyst cameo cutback overlay featuring 12 cat silhouettes, has a pre-sale estimate of $1,500-$2,500; while a Gone With the Wind kerosene lamp with a shade signed Moser, 24 inches by 10 inches, made from cased orange glass with an elaborate floral and scroll design and applied jewel highlights, a small chip on the rim its only flaw, should realize $1,000-$1,750.

Gorgeous antique vases are certain to spark bidding wars. Just a few beautiful examples are as follows:

– A French cameo art glass vase signed Muller Freres Luneville, 13 inches tall, having pink, yellow and blue ground with incredible cameo carved rose overlay, and boasting fantastic detail, an excellent example of a genuine turn-of-the-century Muller (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– A dark green footed vase showing the Wave Crest banner mark, 17 inches tall, with classic courting scene décor and incredible gilt metal fitted handles and feet (est. $1,000-$1,750).

– Not exactly a vase, but a two-handled pedestal covered urn marked Royal Bonn, 24 ½ inches in height, with a green and white portrait of a woman in an elaborate hat and having beautiful gold enamel floral and lattice design, artist signed and in excellent condition (est. $600-$1,200).

A charger marked L.S. &S. Limoges, 13 ¼ inches in diameter, with an incredible portrait of the Indian Sioux Chief Hollowhorn Bear, artist signed “Dubois”, displaying gold trim and incredible colors and quality, is expected to finish at $1,500-$2,000. Also, a 10-piece fish set marked Limoges, consisting of a tray, six matching plates, and a matching gravy boat with an underplate, having a turquoise border with scenic décor of fish out of water and extensive gold stencil highlights, should bring $600-$1,200.

A double Victorian brides basket, 16 ½ inches tall, comprising two pink and white cased art glass bowls with enamel branch and blossom décor, set on a Pairpoint #2202 silverplate frame, carries an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Also, a massive figural group marked Lladro #2028, titled The Three Graces, 29 inches by 14 inches, with a total weight of over 28 pounds, should fetch $1,000-$1,750. Note: This lot must be picked up in person in Douglass, Kansas, or shipped by professional shipper by May 5, 2023.

All large items, in fact, must be picked up in person or shipped via professional shipper within 14 days of the event. These lots are noted as such in the description. A live preview will be held on Friday, April 21st, at the Woody Auction hall in Douglass from 1-5 pm Central time. Internet bidding is available at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Be sure to register at least 48 hours in advance of sale.

Absentee bids will be accepted with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is 12 noon, Thursday, April 20. All absentee bids will be charged a Buyer’s Premium of 15 percent of the selling price plus shipping (the BP is 10 percent when paying by cash or check). For your convenience, you can fax your absentee bid to 316-746-2145; or e-mail it to info@woodyauction.com.

Phone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $500 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on April 19th; include your name, full address, a primary phone number, and a backup/secondary phone number. You will receive a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids. The BP is the same as absentee bids.

In setting the industry standard for excellence in wrapping and packing, Woody Auction always does its best to keep shipping costs as low as possible. They pass its UPS discount on to their customers.

For area lodging, Woody Auction recommends the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kansas (316-260-3006; mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booking directly with them); Holiday Inn Express in Andover, Kansas (316-733-8833); and Hampton Inn in Derby, Kansas (316-425-7900). All three are located within a 15-to-20 minute drive of the auction hall.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the Antique Auction on Saturday, April 22nd (as well as the online auction on Friday, April 21st), please visit www.woodyauction.com.

About Woody Auction:

Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or an entire collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, you can send them an email, to info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction, please visit www.woodyauction.com.