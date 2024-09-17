Woodside Dental Care Hires Jennifer MacPhail as A Dental Hygienist

Assonet, MA, September 17, 2024 — Jennifer McPhail, a registered dental hygienist, recently joined Woodside Dental Care, located at 36 South Main Street in Assonet, MA. MacPhail is also a resident of Assonet, MA.

“Jennifer has been a very good addition to our team and helped us get through a demanding period where there was a backlog of patients who needed cleanings,” said Dr. Derek Cornetta, DDS. “Jennifer is a seasoned hygienist with a lot of experience working at other dental practices. We are grateful to have her on staff.”

MacPhail received her hygienist training at Bristol Community College, where she holds an associate’s degree. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Bridgewater State University.

“Dr. Cornetta and the rest of the staff have been great so far,” said MacPhail. “I’m looking forward to continuing to develop relationships with patients and provide the type of care Woodside Dental Care is known for.”

MacPhail resides in Assonet with her husband Jesse, who owns MacPhail International Academy of Martial Arts, located down the street from Woodside Dental Care. The couple have 2 children.

For more information on services offered by Woodside Dental Care, visit www.woodsidedental.com or call 508-452-6302 to schedule a consultation.

