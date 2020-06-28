Why Scarlett Johansson pedantically warns Thanos for Crystal Dynamics enix!

Though Katana is a popular DC comics character, she didn’t make her live-action movie debut until 2016’s Suicide Squad. In that movie, Karen Fukuhara took on the part, though some scenes with her character were tweaked before the final film. Director David Ayer has talked openly about differences between his cut of the movie and the final version, including a scene with Katana and Enchantress. Last month, Ayer revealed Enchantress was originally going to possess Katana, in a moment that made the trailer but wasn’t in the movie. Only a couple weeks ago, Ayer also shared a photo of the scene, teasing Katana attacking her friends.

All told, both Black Widow and Katana are formidable characters, making them great choices for a Marvel vs. DC fight. The first post by digital artist ApexForm focuses on Katana, with Black Widow shown only in the reflection of her sword. However, in the next post, the artist reveals fans voted for Black Widow to beat Katana. The resulting work depicts Black Widow standing in the background, with a hole ripped in Katana’s mask. Check out both pieces below:

Though in this case the winner was chosen by voting, it’s believable the fight could end with Black Widow on top. Thanks to her extensive training prior to joining the Avengers, she’s a skilled fighter. Of course, her time battling enemies like Loki, Ultron, and Thanos helps as well. As one of the only human Avengers, Black Widow not only held her own, but also proved her strength and skill often.

Meanwhile, Katana is Rick Flag’s bodyguard, showing she’s always prepared for a fight. She’s also an expert swordsperson and excels at martial arts. This actually means she and Black Widow have a lot in common, with Black Widow using her batons much in the same way Katana wields her sword. Of course, Katana does have the Soultaker Blade, not just a regular sword, which gives a mystical advantage over Black Widow. Though fans will never see this fight on screen, it’s easy to imagine either woman winning thanks to this Black Widow vs. Katana art.

