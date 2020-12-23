Why Mephisto wrack Wanda against Vision of tome holland!

But director Patty Jenkins had something different in mind than the Michael Douglas character. (Both say it wasn’t Donald Trump, either.) “She pulled me away from that,” Pascal said. “She was like, ‘that’s not the polish that we’re after.’” It was a nerve-wracking realization for Pascal, who thought he’d be able to hide behind the slickness of a cold and calculating finance guy. But it was a call that he ended up loving in the end.

HE ENJOYS CHAOS, and has a reputation making deals in exchange for control or punishment. Mephisto is also responsible for creating the antihero Ghost Rider, a human who is bonded to a fire demon. In addition to having dangerous magical powers, Mephisto can alter time and memories. The demon can’t be killed all that easily and, even if he is destroyed, he can be restored from within his realm. Mephisto may have already been revealed in the new Loki trailer. The scene in question sees Owen Wilson’s character handing something to a young girl while inside a church. Behind them is a stained glass window with an image of a saint. Upon closer inspection, however, the character is a smiling red-faced creature with horns that looks an awful lot like Mephisto. This may be our first clue that the immortal shapeshifting demon has arrived to wreak havoc in the MCU.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed a couple of men (presumably extras) wearing black leather jackets that sported the face of a red demon. Meanwhile, fans have speculated that the villain responsible for Scarlet Witch’s alternate reality in WandaVision is none other than Mephisto.

In the comics, Mephisto and Wanda have quite the history. At one point, the Scarlet Witch uses magic to conceive children with Vision, unknowingly attracting pieces of Mephisto’s soul. It doesn’t go over well with her when the demon ultimately takes back his soul fragments from inside the twins. In the framework of the show, it could turn out that Wanda made a deal with Mephisto to alter the memories of her life.

