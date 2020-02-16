Why John Lynch recruited Jason negate and Amanda Waller!

Sadly, this sense of legacy and simplicity was abandoned in 2011 with the creation of The New 52 reality. Like Crisis on Infinite Earths before it, the Flashpoint storyline merged several Earths together; DC Comics‘ New Earth, the Earth of Wildstorm Comics and the Earth of Milestone Comics. Unlike Crisis on Infinite Earths, this merge created more problems than it solved and was nowhere near as well-received by fans and critics.

In the case of Black Canary, the new origins of Dinah Drake were detailed across two series; Birds of Prey and Team 7. In the new reality, Dinah Drake was abandoned by her unwed teen mother and bounced from foster home to foster home before finally running away at the age of 10. Living on the streets of Gotham City, she was taken in by Desmond Lamar; a former Special Forces agent and martial arts master. Lamar began teaching Dinah everything he knew and offered her food and a safe place to stay in exchange for her helping clean his dojo. She would later become an instructor and inherited the dojo after Lamar’s death.

Dinah attracted the attention of federal agent John Lynch during the Zero Year incident which devastated Gotham City. After watching Dinah hold her own against a group of League of Assassins ninjas, Lynch recruited her for a new covert team he was forming called Team 7. It was here that Dinah (now designated Codename: Canary) met a fellow agent named Kurt Lance and fell in love, with the two secretly marrying in defiance of military regulations. The two also became test subjects for a government super-soldier program that awakened their metagenes, with Dinah developing a sonic-scream and Kurt having the ability to negate, trigger and amplify that scream.

After Kurt died while on a mission due to his making contact with Dinah and accidentally amplifying her power, Dinah was forced to go on the run. Her teammate Amanda Waller warned her that Code Black orders had been given to bring Dinah in alive by any means necessary so she could be disappeared for further study. This prompted her to declare herself a Black Canary and led to her forming the Birds of Prey as a sort of all-female A-Team, devoted to helping only the most desperate people in the Gotham City underground.