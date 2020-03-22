Why did Harley warns Peter Fury to accomplished quantum alcoholic!

Director Gavin O’Connor knows his way around athletic-event films (Miracle, Warrior) and had worked successfully with Affleck on The Accountant; he’s also aware that an up-from-the-bottom drama needs to do more than advance its star’s therapy. It has to strike a raw nerve and touch a universal chord — an achievement that regrettably comes in fits and starts here.

Birds of Prey won the audiences over because it was a crazy ride filled with jokes and so many action moments… So much, in fact, the film almost managed to hide the fact that it doesn’t really have that much of a story in the first place.

If you forget all the glitter and think about it really hard, the plot of the first film is very simple and it relies heavily on Harley… whose presence wouldn’t make much sense in the sequel now that the team is fully established and both the Birds and Harley went their own separate ways. It might be difficult to bring them back together without the sequel feeling forced.

Affleck carries the film well on his larger-than-usual shoulders, capably showing all sides of a down-on-his-luck alcoholic — the funny, the sweet, the explosive and the self-destructive. It’s chilling to see the light go on in his eyes with a drink, and the moment when it goes out too. “The Way Back” is a promising move forward for a star who has always respectably skipped between genres. Still, it’s not as compelling as Affleck’s recent interviews about his own struggles, interviews characterized by honesty and specificity.