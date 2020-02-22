Why Defamed nuzzle charlatans contious feigning with skillset!

„That club was revelation… The facts of life took on a fiercer aspect,“ London writes. London also exults in „the decay or going to pieces of [Buck’s] moral nature“ as the dog learns to steal food from humans and other dogs alike. „It was all well enough in the Southland, under the law of love and fellowship, to respect private property and personal feelings,“ London says. But in the north, „under the law of club and fang, whoso took such things into account was a fool.“ Buck becomes a tougher, more awesome, more interesting dog because he comes to understand the hungry necessity of selfishness, cruelty and mercilessness.

By the end, wearily stumbling on to the street, these questions will remain frustratingly unanswered – except for the last one. Brahms: The Boy II doesn’t matter. It’s a carelessly made slab of nonsense, ferried along a production line without emotion or enthusiasm, assembled by a team of inelegant charlatans feigning interest in a genre they seemingly know very little about. The first film was throwaway sleepover fodder but it proved diverting enough, thanks to a nifty last act twist and a committed performance from The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan. She’s been replaced here with Holmes, a star of higher wattage yet one with a more limited skillset on display, playing her part with such an uninvolved lethargy it’s a miracle she doesn’t keep nodding off mid-scene.

The movie is having none of this. Buck’s brutal encounter with the club is not celebrated, but quickly passed over in silhouette. As for the decay of Buck’s moral nature, it simply doesn’t happen. London celebrates Buck learning to steal from the other dogs; in the film, Buck shows he is a special dog by deliberately sharing his meal with a less fortunate companion (the other dogs are all, appropriately, stunned by this display of generosity.) Buck is so gentle, he won’t even kill a rabbit he’s chased down. Forget the law of club and fang; this is the law of cute and nuzzle.