What is the best solution of a 445nm blue line laser module?

If you have made a decision to make highly clear line projection at a quite longer work distance than former hand reaching, it is not workable at all to rely on any manual line drawing work at all. At the same time, laser Tech engineers are still making constant on developing of the most advanced laser device. Thus, users are getting the chance to have a try of a 445nm blue line laser module. It generates the most intense and visible blue laser beam from a 445nm blue laser diode. On conditions that laser line generator gets continuous electric power source supply and proper mounting onto any other machine or device, without any seriously limitation by long distance, high height or others, it always makes sure of good direction, long lasting and high precision blue line projection onto multiple working surfaces continuously.

The usual use of a 445nm blue line laser module has to work for quite a long time, thus it is a major part to maintain its stable and reliable line generation as expected. It projects the similar blue laser light source as a 445nm blue laser pointer. In any type of industrial precise device manufacturing works, it just gets even better thermal emitting design. For instance, the basic use of an import 445nm blue laser diode has just assured at least 40% increasing laser beam stability in continuous use. In practical precise line positioning work, owing to its special design of a metal heat sink cooling system inside the high duration anodized aluminum alloy housing tube, the general line alignment work has just got superior nice thermal emitting and thermal conductivity. This laser line generator enables long lasting blue line projection within 10 hours per day, without any effect by increasing temperature and serious electric current impact as well.

According to the advanced use of a qualified glass coated lens within what angles of 10 to 110 degrees, whatever kind of working surface it is pointing, this 445nm blue line laser module is projecting high quality blue reference line onto different working surfaces. It just keeps works with high linear quality and highly straight blue reference line projection within 0.5 meter to 6 meters. This laser line generator is not simply used for of industrial precise machinery processing works. When it projects quite charming and attractive blue laser light source, it has just fulfilled special laser line generation for special work fields of laser show, laser communication, laser medical therapy and high Tech work etc.

Owing to the direct laser light source emission from an inner laser diode, this 445nm blue line laser module within 50mW to 100mW still absorbs quite small size tube diameter of 16mm. The advanced use of anodized aluminium alloy housing tube has just obtained excellent thermal emitting and thermal conductivity, and highly reliable blue line projection. It also gets no effect by increasing temperature and serious electric current impact as well. Whenever this alignment laser gets proper installation and adjustment of both blue line fineness and line projecting direction, it still brings users high level of accuracy and high speed line projection as expected. Owing to its powerful blue laser light source emission and thermal energy hurt from laser beam aperture, it is just a necessity to take laser safety issue and wear correct laser goggles until until achieving easy and secured line generation effectively.