What is the best job of glass coated lens 445nm blue line laser module?

Until the time users are trying to make high precision line alignment at a bit longer distance than formal hand reaching, it is far more enough to reach with a simple manual line aligning tool at all. However, under constant technical innovation of 445nm blue laser diode tech, unlike the creation of a simple blue laser pointer, it is being made into a much more practically used device of a 445nm blue line laser module. Once it gets easy installation and adjustment to correct position, within quite long work distance and multiple lighting occasions, this laser line generator is able to provide users the best line aligning source for all machinery processing works perfectly.

Any time this 445nm blue line laser module gets constant power source from a 5V, 9V 1000mA DC power supply, it just gets no need to make battery change. Available with quite high power up to 50mW to 100mW, when it projects less brightness blue laser light source than popular used 473nm blue DPSS laser system, it only gets quite small size tube diameter of 16mm anodized aluminum alloy housing tube. This direct diode emission made laser line generator always allows easy carrying, good thermal emitting and thermal stabilization. Only if it makes continuous blue line projection within 10 hours, it achieves high level of laser light cycling use and highly reliable blue line projection onto multiple working surfaces.

Once 445nm blue line laser module is pointing onto different working surfaces, it should have to work with different line length and line fineness. Employed by a qualified glass coated lens within wide fan angles of 10 to 110 degree, after passing through up to 24 hours aging preventing and beam stability tests, it is achieving high quality blue Gaussian beam emission at long extending distances. Once it makes perfect control of real work distance of 25 meters, without the use of sunlight, this laser line generator just enables the most satisfied line positioning results for multiple work fields, including laser show, laser displaying, laser communication, optical instrument and high tech work etc.

Being made with an APC, ACC driving circuit board, within wide range output power of 50mW to 100mW, this 445nm blue line laser module is always performing well with the most reliable blue laser beam and blue line projection at long work distance and long time. It gets no effect by increasing temperature and serious electric current impact as well. Once it projects the most powerful blue laser radiation and thermal energy hurt to eyes, only after proper wearing of laser safety goggles, this industrial stabilized alignment laser just brings users easy and free use in all application fields perfectly.