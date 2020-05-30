Veronica Vitale Composes The Prayer That is Unifying Nations in Response to Covid 19

Bringing together over 200 voices and almost every spoken languages of the world in one song.

Marietta, GA, May 30, 2020 — Veronica Vitale recently composed a “Hymn To Humanity” while “stay-at-home” restrictions were in place and within 5 days of its release it reached 250,000 views and is still counting. The day after the original release Veronica was urged by a universal force to create a second version of the prayer on a global scale. This was the beginning of a worldwide call for artists to inspire hope and universal brotherhood in times of horror & hardship due to Covid-19 isolation and quarantine. As everyone was spending more time at home Veronica wanted to create something hopeful and meaningful that every person could be apart in. The project goal on paper was very simple; to create a unique choir made of voices from all over the world. Everyone was welcome to join the project. All religions and beliefs because this is a message for all humanity united as one. The Worldwide Choir Special Edition of “Hymn to Humanity” turned out to be an enormous musical feat which tore down barriers bringing together people, countries, and almost 1 citizen from every nation in one song from the USA to Iraq, to South Africa, to Nigeria, to Tanzania, to the Chief Shuar Amazon of Ecuador along with almost all of the main spoken languages of the world in one song, 250 voices and thousand submissions. The audio and video footage of all participants was submitted using their own available device (cell phone, DSLR, Handycam, etc). Everyone was welcomed to join us. Artist United and Visionary Vanguard took care of full post-production – nights spent wide awake working with no sleep to bring every single one of these amazing dreamers and voices to the song and screen. Veronica Vitale is now asking Artists all over the world to join her and ARTIST UNITED MOVEMENT for future projects.

BRIEF BIO

Veronica Vitale is a Multi-awarded Singer/Songwriter and Avantgarde Artist born and raised in Italy, in a small town known as Boscoreale (which means Royal Grove) nearby the Vesuvio. She is one of the main creators of Liquid Music Genre together with her Partner, American Film Director Patrick J.Hamilton. Her art is ULTRADYNAMIC in the age of techno-glitch aesthetics.

LINKS

Link to Hymn to Humanity (Worldwide Choir Special Edition)

"Preghiera per l'Umanitá" in risposta al Covid-19 – "Hymn To Humanity" Worldwide Choir Edition #DiarioDiBordo #ProgettoMondiale 🇮🇹🇺🇸 — «E poi un giorno, quella preghiera che ho composto per l’Umanitá in risposta al #Coronavirus é stata cantata in quasi tutte le lingue del mondo, un coro di voci con almeno un cittadino di ogni Nazione, dal South Africa, alla Tanzania, fino al Capo della Tribù Indigena della Foresta amazzonica in Ecuador. Una scintilla che fa a pezzi tutta l’Oscuritá. Sono Fiera di aver Firmato e Prodotto questo pezzo di Luce nel Mondo]. Volevo portare insieme tutto il mondo, diverse culture, lingue, nazioni, ed alla fine, l'ho fatto.»Questo progetto reclama la fratellanza universale, l'unione dell'umanitá tutta. A Coloro che mi ascoltano vorrei dire: Ricordate che nel Vangelo di Luca è scritto: «Il Regno di Dio è nel cuore dell’Uomo». Non di un solo uomo, ma nel cuore di "Tutti" gli uomini. Noi abbiamo la forza di creare la felicità. Noi abbiamo la forza di far si che la vita sia bella e libera. Noi possiamo fare di questa vita una splendida avventura. “Non Disperate. Non Arrendetevi al buio dell’oscuritá” #VeronicaVitale Veronica Vitale Gepostet von Veronica Vitale, #Diariodibordo am Sonntag, 17. Mai 2020

Link to Original Hymn to Humanity (Acoustic Unplugged Solo Version)

Covid-19: Hymn to Humanity – Preghiera per l'Umanitá #DiarioDiBordo #Coronavirus 🇮🇹[La mia Preghiera per l’Umanita’] — Dedicato alla mia #Italia, ed al resto del Mondo. Il titolo é “Hymn to Humanity” dall’Inglese Antico: “Inno sacro”. É in 3 lingue, #Inglese, #Italiano ed #Ebraico. Ho composto questa preghiera, come fosse il mio ultimo giorno di vita sulla Terra, quasi fosse stato l’ultimo tramonto del mondo. Ero in macchina, con le buste di carta della spesa tra le mani, circondata da paesaggi stravolti nella loro normalitá. Si spegneva il sole, cosi come ogni giorno si spengono centinaia di vite. Come candele nel buio, da sole. A chi mi ascolta vorrei dire: “Non Disperate. Non arrendetevi all’oscurita’” perchè è vero sono arrivati giorni con poca luce, ma questa é abbastanza per sconfiggere tutta l’oscuritá. Anche in principio… era il nulla, nient'altro che il silenzio di un'infinita tenebra, ma lo spirito del creatore sfiorò la faccia del vuoto bisbigliando "Sia la luce" e la luce fu. Ed era cosa buona. Primo giorno. credere ed avere fede. Dio non ci sta chiedendo altro. #StayAtHome #FightCoronavirus #Covid19 #PrayfortheWorld #PrayforItaly #AndráTuttoBene #SafeHands #ThanksHealthHeroes— Title: Hymn (to Humanity)— Author & Composer Music and Lyrics : @Veronica Vitale— Languages: English, Italian, Hebrew— Shot on Red Digital Cinema by Patrick J. Hamilton— Location: Home 🏡in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America #TheCaptainsLog 🇺🇸[My Hymn to Humanity Against Coronavirus] — My voice goes out to Italy and the rest of the World. May this be a glimmer of light during times of horror and darkness. I composed this prayer the other day, feeling like my own time was up.. I was in the car, on my way back from the grocery store, big paper bags in my hand and this feeling of helplessness, of weakness. You all should know by now that I couldn’t go back to my country, Italy, due to Covid-19 and therefore, I’m facing the quarantine and lockdown in the United States with my husband Patrick, while I’m oceans apart with my parents still in Italy. May this Hymn bring Hope to everyone of you in the World out there fighting coronavirus, and especially to my own country, Italy. We’re all facing times of horror, misery and confusion right now but We are not Lost, it’s not too late to Believe. Even apart, we’re still united, Maybe not in life as we know it at the moment, but in faith, because that’s what believers do. We instill hope, over and over again like a burst of light over dusk, above the human pain. When You believe in Miracles, Miracles Happen. Gepostet von Veronica Vitale, #Diariodibordo am Mittwoch, 8. April 2020

Link to Video Press Release about Hymn to Humanity

Storytime – How Covid-19 has Inspired my Prayer to Humanity – Artista all'Estero durante la Pandemia compone Preghiera per l'Umanitá #DiarioDiBordo #RassegnaStampa 🇮🇹🇺🇸 — [La Mia Preghiera per l'Umanita' diventa un progetto Mondiale per la Speranza] Disponibile dall'11 Maggio su tutte le piattaforme ed in Broadcasting su oltre 150 Networks nel Mondo. – In questo video, comunicazioni importanti durante la Quarantena Covid-19 dagli Stati Uniti, la musica, ed il programma dei prossimi giorni. #OrgoglioItaliano #ArtistaVera #VV #TogetherAtHome #InternationalAchievement Gepostet von Veronica Vitale, #Diariodibordo am Samstag, 9. Mai 2020

