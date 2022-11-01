VDOSH Makes Investment in Conektto, A Low-Code API Design Platform

Encino, CA, November 1, 2022 — VDOSH, a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm, has announced its investment in Conektto. Co-Founders Ram Sathia and Amol Dewhare have developed the first and only platform that provides end-to-end API lifecycle artifacts generation with a single click. This simpler, smarter, cost-effective, and faster way to manage API projects will positively impact the way digital transformation professionals approach the work they do.

Built from the ground up, the Conektto platform allows users to build and test API effortlessly through hyper-automation. With a single click, IT processes are automated utilizing patent-pending technology. „As a primarily tech-focused venture capital firm, VDOSH recognizes how Conektto’s platform will dramatically improve the API process, which will create a significant demand in the marketplace for their technology,” says Managing Partner, Vishal Arora.

85% of internet traffic is all API. Designing, building and testing API has to be simple and collaborative. Amol Dewhare, Chief Executive Officer of Conektto states „drawing on our decades of experience in designing, building and testing API, we knew there was a much simpler, smarter and more importantly collaborative way. Hence we built our platform for Product Managers, Architects, Developers, Testers and DevOps to come together to build API effortlessly. The investment by VDOSH enables us to grow and scale our company at a faster pace.“ He continues to share, „great things happen when you bring great people together and our team is excited to change the way that professionals approach their API needs.“

VDOSH is a venture capital firm, which gives investors the opportunity to invest in promising new startup companies alongside major players in the industry through VDOSH Fund. For its entrepreneurs, it provides an efficient funding process and instantaneous access to a well-established network of investors and influencers.



You can find more information on VDOSH at www.vdosh.com.