U Part Wig Human Hair New Arrival in Julia

Up To 40% Off For Human Hair U Part Wig, No Glue, Without Sew In, Super Natural

Santa Fe Springs, CA, Jul 24, 2020 — U part wig is a wig without lace closure or lace frontal. There is a U shape on the forehead which fulfilled by your own hair to create a natural hairline. The other part was sewed by hair wefts on the lace, U part wigs are machine-made, so the processing for complete is short than full lace wigs or lace front wigs.

U part wigs have two main materials in the hair market: 100 human hair and synthetic hair. Of course human hair u part wigs are better than synthetic hair u part wigs.

People who needs A u part wig?

Hair loss or shedding people who want to add hair volume

African American women who want to use wig to change their original hairstyle.

Why choose U part wigs?

1. Quick and easy to install for the wig beginner. No need glue and sew in, just clip the wig on your own hair braids within 3 minutes.

2. Super natural looking. Because you use your own hair on the U part, blend it perfectly with your natural hair. the hairline, and baby hair is natural.

3. Breathable and comfortable. No wig cap is needed, the forehead is very breathable.

