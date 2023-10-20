Two Paintings by Daniel Garber (1880-1958) will be Sold November 3rd by John McInnis Auctioneers

Amesbury, MA, USA, October 20, 2023 — Two important oil paintings by the renowned Pennsylvania impressionist Daniel Garber (1880-1958) will be sold in a two-lot auction scheduled for Friday, November 3rd, at 1 pm Eastern time, by John McInnis Auctioneers, online and live in the Amesbury gallery at 76 Main Street. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

The oil on canvas titled Ferry Road (A View of Old Stone Quarry Near the Delaware River) measures 28 inches by 30 inches and retains its original period carved and gilt Frederick Harer frame and bill of sale. It was exhibited at the 122nd Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in 1927 and is illustrated in Mr. Garber’s Catalogue Raisonné, having provenance to the present owner (est. $300,000-$500,000).

The oil on canvas painting of The Mary Maxwell House / Milk Wagon measures 30 inches by 25 inches and is presented in a period carved and gilt Frederick Harer frame. It’s also in Garber’s Catalogue Raisonné and has a pre-sale estimate of $150,000-$250,000. There are no other items in the auction. Both paintings can be viewed by appointment or on auction day at 12 o’clock noon Eastern time.

Daniel Garber was an American Impressionist landscape painter and member of the art colony at New Hope, Pa. He’s best known for his large impressionist scenes of the New Hope area that often depicted the Delaware River. He also painted figurative interior works and he excelled at etching. Garber taught art at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts for over 40 years.

Garber was born April 11, 1880, in North Manchester, Indiana. He studied art at the Art Academy of Cincinnati and at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia from 1899 to 1905. During this time Garber met and married his wife, Mary Franklin, who was also an art student. The couple traveled to Europe, where Garber completed his art education. Returning to America in 1907, they settled in Cuttalossa, six miles up the Delaware River from New Hope.

Like most impressionist artists, Garber painted en plein air, directly from nature. He exhibited his works nationwide and earned many awards, including a gold medal at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition (1915) in San Francisco, Calif. He was elected a member of the National Academy of Design in 1913. Garber died after falling from a ladder at his studio.

Today, Garber’s paintings are considered by collectors and art historians to be among the finest works produced from the New Hope art colony. His paintings are owned by major museums including the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC, the Art Institute of Chicago and Philadelphia Museum of Art. His paintings are highly coveted by collectors.

For hotel accommodations, John McInnis Auctioneers recommends the Hampton Inn, at 284 Elm Street in Amesbury (phone: 978-834-5080) or the Fairfield Inn, at 35 Clarks Road, Amesbury (phone: 978-388-3400). John McInnis Auctioneers holds Massachusetts auction license #770.

To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers and the two-lot auction slated for November 3rd at 1 pm Eastern, please visit www.mcinnisauctions.com.

About John McInnis Auctioneers:

John McInnis Auctioneers is an estate appraisal and auction company with the largest full-service auction house on Boston’s North Shore. The galleries, located in historic Amesbury, are licensed, bonded and insured for the sale of antiques, fine art and real estate. Estate appraisal, consulting, marketing and liquidation services are carried out confidentially and with courtesy. John McInnis Auctioneers is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions. To consign a single item, a collection or an entire estate, you may call them at 978-388-0400; or, you can email them at mcinnisauctions@yahoo.com. To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers, please visit www.mcinnisauctions.com.