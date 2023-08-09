Tournaments to Support The Hart Speech Foundation Set for on Monday, October 9

Plymouth, MA, August 09, 2023 — The 12th Annual Hart Speech Foundation Golf Tournament has added another popular element – pickleball. The event is scheduled for Monday, October 9.

The Hart Speech Foundation is a recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The non-profit organization is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals who stutter through advocacy and scholarships for those in need of services.

The golf portion of the event will be held at the Nicklaus Design Course at Pinehills Golf Club, the vaunted 18-hole championship in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Golfers of all skill levels and non-golfers are encouraged to participate.

The pickleball tournament will take place simultaneously and will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield dedicated 4-court pickleball facility on the club’s expansive campus located at 37 Proprietors Drive, Marshfield.

Pickleballers will compete for Hart Cup from 2 – 4 p.m. Registration is $100 team or $50 per player (and a teammate can be assigned). Additionally, pickleballers are welcome to join the post-event festivities and dinner at Pinehills Golf Club for an additional $50.

Local golfers know that the Nicklaus Design Course at Pinehills Golf Club is a bucolic expanse created to rival the country’s most prestigious golf clubs. Conveniently located just off Route 3 at Exit 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts – just a short drive away from Boston and Cape Cod – Pinehills Golf Club is spectacularly set on over 300 acres of rolling hills punctuated by dramatic, glacially carved kettles and kames. From the beginner to the most experienced low handicap player, every member can test their skills on one of the best championship layouts in Massachusetts.

The golf tournament will feature a modified shotgun format. The tournament will begin at 11:00 a.m. The schedule of events includes registration at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm; 12:30 pm – shotgun tee-off & format: modified scramble; 4:00 pm- cocktails (cash bar); 5:00 pm – award dinner, raffle, silent auction.

The registration fee includes golf with cart and awards dinner. Donation is $700 for a foursome or $175 for a single golfer. There is also a dinner only option for non-golfers. Dinner only cost is $65.

Tournament sponsorships are available. Auction items are welcome.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

Tournament $2,500

Dinner $1,500

Cart $1,000

Putting, closest to pin $250

To RSVP for golf or pickleball, or for more information, visit the Hart Speech Foundation website at https://www.hartspeech.org/. Or contact Don Hart (617) 852-8855 or via email at dphartlaw@verizon.net