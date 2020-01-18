Tiffany Haddish surprised Mel magon for unpredictable predology!

Toward the middle of the movie, Mia and Mel have been arguing. One night, they get together with friends for a ladies‘ night in which they cook together. The recipe calls for a sliver of ghost pepper alongside a warning not to use too much. Mia makes a snide remark about Mel and Claire, causing Mel to discreetly put more ghost pepper in Mia’s dish.

Rose Byrne was also hilarious in the scene, but Tiffany Haddish definitely stole the scene. She again got to show off her physical comedy, which is always great. Her character also took out her weave and threw it at someone before jumping. What is hilarious about that is how sudden and unexpected it was.

When coming up for ideas to present to Claire, Mia and Mel attend a party intended for younger people, their intended market. Mia makes a booty call with the host, leaving Mel to talk to young women by herself. She approaches a group of women and timidly greets them while also calling them cute and complimenting their makeup but then learns that they aren’t wearing any.