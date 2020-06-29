Thomas Kail destructive mezzanine as King George fails to demonstrate!

Actress Cynthia Erivo is also set to star in her own on-screen role as the Queen of Soul in “Genius: Aretha,” however the National Geographic biopic was also pushed back due to COVID-19. The limited series is now set to premiere sometime this fall.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 and stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Filming was produced by RadicalMedia. Hamilton’s book, music, and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with direction by Thomas Kail.In the Obama era, some felt it was hopeful,” he says. “In the Trump era, some felt it was defiant. And in this moment right now, what I’m seeing is the language of revolution everywhere. And so the language of revolution present in this show from 244 years ago is being felt again in this different way by the Black and brown future of this country reckoning with what we want the future of this country to be going forward.”

Today, the nation is experiencing both a civil rights movement and a pandemic. Miranda says the “silver lining” of this moment is that the country now has “time to deal with” systemic racism.

“I think, just speaking from our little corner of the world and being here and talking about Hamilton itself, the conversations that we’re having now are: How do we start to make backstage as diverse as our cast on stage?” Miranda says. “How do we meaningfully grapple with making our audiences as diverse as our cast on stage? How do we begin to tackle the system?”

All shows on Broadway are canceled at least through Labor Day as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Miranda says he hopes once the shows do start back up, “we’ll emerge in a more equitable space because I think those more difficult conversations are happening.”

For now, Hamilton is heading to Disney+, a place Thomas Kail, the director, hopes fans will be able to “see what the original show looked like as filmed.”

“One of the abilities that we had to play with, with the lens, is we gave everyone the same seat,” Kail tells NPR’s Weekend Edition. “There’s no house left or house right. There’s no mezzanine or rear mezzanine or orchestra. Everyone has the same seat.”

As far as when fans will get to see Hamilton in person, Miranda says he is “optimistic about theater, not in the short term, but in the long term.”