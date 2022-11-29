The Toothboss Hits A Home Run by Naming Bill Thorne as Its Smiling Neighbor

South Weymouth, MA, November 29, 2022 — The Toothboss, a South Weymouth dental practice, started the Smiling Neighbor award to recognize people in the community going above and beyond. Sometimes that means giving back. Other times it means providing inspiration. For that, Bill Thorne is a deserving winner of The Smiling Neighbor award.

Bill, 68, has played in an over-60 softball league for years. When enough of his teammates reached age 65, they went to Las Vegas to compete in a seven game, winner take all tournament. Bill and his teammates won!

“We play in a lot of tournaments during the course of the year. You never really know what to expect,” said Bill, who plays right field and is often called on to pinch run. “This one went much better than expected. We can’t wait to go back next year.”

Bill, a Weymouth resident, began playing softball after high school. He kept at it through the years. After retiring from the US Postal Service after 31 years, he decided to take it up a notch and joined a league based out Bridgewater. That’s led to tournaments regionally and nationally, year-round.

“My wife is a good sport about the tournaments. We make a vacation out of it,” said Thorne.

The couple have two adult children, Katrina, 36, and Daniel 32.

“I’m around Bill’s age. I’m happy to get a good walk in and call it a day. It’s truly inspirational that he’s not only playing softball at his age but playing it at high level,” said Dr. Wolfert. “For that, we’re proud to recognize Bill with our Smiling Neighbor award.”

