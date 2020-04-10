The Pros And Cons Of Metal Roofing Explored In An Infographic

Many homeowners overlook metal roofing options for their homes, but that’s a mistake. Metal roofing has come a long way, but it comes with a few distinct pros and cons versus a shingle or shake roofing system. A recently published infographic reveals the pros and cons of metal roofing.

Get to know the facts so you can make a decision that makes long term sense for you and your home. The infographic by Kelly Roofing lists 6 advantages and the corresponding 6 disadvantages. Among the cited pros are durability and energy efficiency as opposed to, for example, novelty and noise.

By understanding the pros and cons of a metal roofing system, you’ll be better equipped to make a responsible choice about your next reroofing.

