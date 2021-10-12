The Jochimsen Collection of Wave Crest, French Cameo Art Glass and Other Outstanding Pieces will be Auctioned October 23

Douglass, KS, USA, October 12, 2021 — The outstanding private collection of Dr. Peter and Grace Jochimsen – a bountiful selection of some of the best Wave Crest and French cameo pieces available, plus other fine items – will be sold without reserve on Saturday, October 23rd by Woody Auction, online and live in the Woody Auction auction hall located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass, Kan., starting at 9 am Central time.

The Wave Crest features plaques, jardinieres, bells, boxes and vases, while the collection also boasts French cameo, plated Amberina, pink agata, slot machines, a Pairpoint lamp, Thomas Webb & Sons English cameo and more. “There are over 2,000 photos featured for this amazing auction so plan to view them online or join us in person,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction.

Signed Galle French cameo art glass vases are always a hit with collectors. Up for bid will be a rare blown mold example in white, yellow and green tones, having a green cameo carved vine and blossom décor 9 ¾ inches tall; and another with blown mold cherry branch décor and yellow and white ground with finely cameo carved cranberry overlay. Both are just beautiful.

Two English cameo art glass cologne bottles signed Thomas Webb and Sons should get paddles wagging. One is square form, yellow ground with cranberry and white cameo carved floral vine décor, plus a glass stopper with embossed sterling flip lid showing British hallmarks dating to 1904; the other is frosted with white cameo carved overlay of a nice lattice and floral design.

An A. Walter Nancy pate-de-verre French art glass bowl with beautiful design, featuring panels of pinecones and beetles and wonderful colors of yellow, blue and green is double signed “A. Walter Nancy” and “Henri Berge”. Also offered will be a superb footed bowl signed “L. C. Tiffany”, having a clear crystal ribbed optic with green opaque leaf and pink blossom décor.

Also sold will be a Tiffany Studios #23819 art glass flower form vase, 16 inches tall, having an elegant bronze base and stem holding an art glass “bloom” of lavender and opal pulled feather design. Also up for bid will be an unmarked Royal Flemish by Mt. Washington art glass vase with a beautifully segmented background with griffin and dragon enamel décor, 10 inches tall.

Lamps will be led by a beautiful Pairpoint table lamp with a colorful reverse painted sailboat scenic décor on the “Springfield” shaped shade, plus a chipped ice exterior, set on a “Pairpoint C3066” marked base. Returning to vases, offered will be a signed, high-quality “L.C. Tiffany” art glass vase, fiery bright Samian red with silver vertical decorated lines, 7 ½ inches tall.

A pink agata art glass pitcher by New England features exceptional mottling with a ribbed and decorated applied handle, 6 ¼ inches tall. Also sold will be a Mt. Washington Burmese art glass ginger jar with a vintage motif showing the words to Robert Burns’s Auld Lang Syne (“Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot and Never Brough to Mind”, etc.), with the original paper label.

People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 20 percent buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 5 percent discount).

Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the lot number and amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon on Thursday, October 21st. All absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price (or 10 percent if paying by cash or check). Absentee bids can be sent by fax, to 316-746-2145; or via email, to info@woodyauction.com.

Phone bidding will be available for lots with a low estimate of $750 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by 12 o’clock noon on Wednesday, October 20th and please include your name, full address, a primary phone number and a backup/secondary phone number. You will receive a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids.

For lodging, there are three hotels in the area that are convenient to the venue: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, Kansas (316-260-3006) (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, Kansas (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, Kansas (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction auction hall.

Woody Auction has two more major sales lined up to conclude the 2021 calendar: a Cut Glass Auction slated for Saturday, November 13th; and a high-quality antiques event on Saturday, December 4th. Both will be online and live in the gallery.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the Saturday, October 23rd auction of the Dr. Peter and Grace Jochimsen collection of Wave Crest and other wonderful items, please visit www.woodyauction.com.

About Woody Auction:

Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot auction hall is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass, Kan. – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Road. Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, please call (316) 747-2694; or, you can e-mail them, at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more, please visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.