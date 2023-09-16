The Heusinger Collection of Fine and Rare Pieces of Japanese Art will be Auctioned Online Sep 30

Beachwood, Ohio, USA, Sep 16, 2023 — The Heusinger lifetime collection of fine and rare pieces of Japanese art – including lacquerware, porcelain, bronze, silver, enamel, netsuke, inro, sculpture, paintings and works on paper, 325 lots in all – will be will be held online-only Saturday, September 30th, by Neue Auctions. The sale will start at 11 am Eastern time.

James and Christine Heusinger started collecting Japanese art in the late 1970s and expanded it through various dealers. The items offered in this auction are from their personal collection. Recently, the Heusingers made a gift to the Cleveland Museum of Art of works by Seifu Yohei III and the Seifu Yohei Studio – one of the finest ceramics collections found outside of Japan.

“I can’t stress enough how important this collection of Japanese art is and how honored we are to be able to offer it at auction,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. A gallery preview will run from September 18th through the 29th, from 10-5 Eastern time, at 23533 Mercantile Road (Suite 100) in Beachwood, Ohio, located just outside Cleveland.

A Japanese lacquer Suzuri-bako (writing box), circa 1910, decorated with deer in a nighttime autumn landscape, a maple tree and grasses by a stream, has a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$15,000. The box, in gold with accents of silver set against a black lacquer background, is lavishly accented with sprinkled gold, the maki-e technique emulating a starry night sky.

A Japanese red lacquer box by Mochizuki Hanzan (Japanese 1743-1790), probably from the late 18th century, boasting simulated sword motifs, the red lacquer exterior finely executed in lacquer with tsuba (sword guards) and metal sword fittings (kozuka) in relief, is expected to hit $8,000-$12,000. Each element is further decorated with figures, birds with hats and an oni.

A Japanese lacquer incense box (kobako), circa the 18th century, is an exquisite example of Japanese lacquer artistry and it should command $6,000-$9,000. The shape is a double-lozenge; a single tray is inside the box. The top of the lid is beautifully decorated with a bonzai planter on one side and dragons and rabbits in a tortoise shell grid pattern on the other.

A circa 1680 Japanese porcelain Nabeshima dish, gently sloping dish form on a circular foot, decorated with Hydrangea blooms in overglaze iron red enamel over a bundled hedge in underglaze blue, with hydrangea leaves in underglaze blue, yellow and green, the circular footrim decorated with a comb pattern in underglaze blue, has an estimate of $5,000-$8,000.

A Japanese bronze monkey family, signed and stamped by the artist, Hori Kuzukiyo, circa 1912, is a fine casting of a mother and baby monkey playing with a toy. The okimono, a small decorative object for display, humanizes the monkey family; the mother wears a traditional Japanese jacket and they play with a human acrobatic toy. It should bring $4,000-$7,000.

A Japanese lacquer picnic box (Sagejubako), probably from the 18th century, is comprised of a stand holding serving pieces –the jubako with 4 tiers; a sake flask made of two trunks of bamboo with a copper stopper; a square tray decorated with pines at the Hamamatsu shore; a cup; and a holder with 7 trays (not original to set). The lot is estimated at $4,000-$6,000.

A Japanese wood okimono of a tiger, from the Edo Period (1600-1868), depicts a seated tiger with a well-articulated face, with expressive eyes, an open mouth with tongue and teeth, in a seated pose with large carved paws, unsigned, 1 ½ inches tall, should rise to $3,000-$5,000.

A Japanese lacquer four case inro (case for holding small objects), circa late 18th century, is five segments that are joined by a cord. The lacquer artist is Koma Koryu; the metal work is by Noriyuki. The subject intricately created in low takamaki-e features a rabbit and badger in boats, each fashionably attired. The inro is signed on base and should realize $2,000-$4,000.

A circa 1450 Japanese Mino School sword carries a modest estimate of $900-$1,500. It’s a short sword, wakizashi, generally worn with a longer sword. The tsuka is wrapped with a menuki in the shape of gilt pine cone. The kozuka on the sheath is cast with plant motifs, accented with gold. Documents inside the certificate envelope certify the sword’s authenticity.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by the platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

The auction will be clerked live on auction day, Sept. 30, by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up now and posted live on the two bidding sites. Phone bidding is available on select lots. Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding current and future sales. The firm is always seeking quality consignments.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the online auction of the Heusinger lifetime collection of fine and rare pieces of Japanese art on Saturday, Sept. 30th at 11 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com.

