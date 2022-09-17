The Henry Anderson Collection of Golden Age Comic Books From 1938-1947 will be Sold Oct. 1 by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

Cranston, RI, USA, September 17, 2022 — The Henry Anderson collection of Golden Age comic books – modest in size, at just 150 lots, but important in content, with comics that include Detective Comics #38 (April 1940) and Wonder Woman #1 (Summer 1942), both from D.C. Comics – will come up for bid on Saturday, October 1st, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, beginning at 10 am Eastern time.

The auction will be held online and in the Bruneau & Co. gallery. Born in 1931, Henry Anderson grew up in the Edgewood neighborhood of Cranston, R.I., where he purchased comics from the local drugstore on Broad Street. From 1938 thru 1947, he collected 163 comic books published by D.C. Comics, Dell, Fawcett, Fiction House, Harvey and others.

Henry was mostly drawn to military comic books, having been nine years old at the start of WWII in Europe. Of all the titles he collected, he followed Fiction House Jumbo Comics and Wings Comics the most. However, he did dabble with superhero titles, too, including D.C. Comics Batman, Detective Comics, Flash, Superman and Wonder Woman.

As he grew older, the comics became a collectible of his past as he moved on to pursue stamp collecting with his father, a hobby he practiced for the entirety of his life. While Henry was actively acquiring stamps, his comics remained safe in two metal boxes since 1947, until being consigned to Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers by his family earlier this year.

The copy of D.C. Comics Wonder Woman #1 features the first appearance of Ares and a retelling of the origin of Wonder Woman. It’s graded CGC 5.5 (one of 11 graded 5.5 in the CGC census; only 37 known copies are graded higher) and is ranked #20 on The Overstreet Top 100 Golden Age Comics list. The comic should sell for $30,000-$50,000.

The copy of D.C. Comics Detective Comics #38 features the origin and first appearance of Batman’s faithful companion Robin, The Boy Wonder. It’s graded CGC 3.0, one of nine with that grade and only 34 known copies rated higher. It’s ranked #24 on The Overstreet Top 100 Golden Age Comics list and is expected to realize $20,000-$30,000.

Batman will make several appearances throughout the day. A few highlights include:

– A copy of D.C. Comics Batman #2 (Summer 1940), featuring the second appearance of the Joker and Catwoman, plus a full-page ad for the 1940 New York World’s Fair. The copy is graded CGC 4.0 (one of 12; just 52 are rated higher) and is rated #54 on Overstreet’s Top 100 Golden Age Comics list (est. $3,000-$5,000).

– A copy of D.C. Comics Batman #3 (Fall 1940), featuring the first appearance of Catwoman in costume, and the first appearance of Puppet Master. Graded CGC 5.0 (one of eight in the CGC census; only 81 are graded higher (est. $2,000-$4,000).

– D.C. Comics Batman #4 (Winter 1940), featuring the fourth appearance of the Joker, the first appearance of the Ha-Hacienda, and first mention of Gotham City. Graded CGC 5.5 (one of 12; 45 are graded higher by CGC) (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Lest we forget, the Man of Steel will also be represented in the sale. A copy of D.C. Comics Superman #4 (Spring 1940), featuring the second appearance of Lex Luthor, is expected to leave the room for $2,000-$4,000. The comic is graded CGC 4.0, one of only 18 with that grade in the CGC census and with 90 known copies graded higher by CGC.

Mr. Anderson was a huge fan of Fiction House comics, and there are many fine examples in the sale. A copy of Fiction House Fight Comics #39 (Aug. 1945), featuring a smoking gun cover with Senorita Rio by Joe Doolin, one of the finest copies in existence, graded CGC 9.4 (one of three; only one is graded higher by CGC), should bring $2,000-$4,000.

A copy of Fiction House Fight Comics #32 (June 1944), featuring a wartime bondage cover by Joe Doolin and the first Tiger Girl story line, graded CGC 7.0 (the only 7.0 copy in the CGC census, with only seven graded higher), is expected to make $2,000-$4,000.

A copy of Fight House Jumbo Comics #82 (Dec. 1945), featuring a Sheenah, Jungle Queen cover by Matt Baker and one of the finest copies known, graded CGC 9.2, (one of three 9.2s in the CGC census, with only one graded higher), should rise to $1,000-$2,000.

A copy of Fiction House Planet Comics #41 (March 1946), featuring the new origin of Aurora and a bondage cover by Joe Doolin, has an estimate of $700-$1,000. The comic is graded CGC 8.5, with only five graded 8.5 in the CGC census and just six graded higher.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.

Previews will be held in the Bruneau & Co. gallery, located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, on Thursday and Friday, September 29th-30th, from 9-4 Eastern time. Doors will open on auction day at 8 am. For more info you may call 401-533-9980, or email to contact@bruneauandco.com. After this sale, Bruneau & Co. will conduct a Comic, TCG & Toy Auction on October 15th.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the sale of the Henry Anderson collection of Golden Age comic books planned for Saturday, October 1st, visit www.bruneauandco.com.