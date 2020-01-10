The Future of Dry Cleaning is in a NY State of Mind. Lapels Dry Cleaning Coming to Latham, NY on January 11

Latham, NY and Hanover, MA, Jan 11, 2020 — Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, recently announced it will open its first dry cleaning store in New York State at 696 New Loudon Road in Latham, New York. The store will open on Saturday, January 11 and feature the world’s only 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning process.

In addition to being the first Lapels location in New York State, the Latham plant represents the first location for Lapels Dry Cleaning’s first Development Agent (DA), Niral Patel. Lapels Dry Cleaning of Latham will be the first of as many 40 locations in Patel’s territory in New York State.

“We introduced the DA program a few years ago. Essentially, it enables entrepreneurs to run two business models at the same time within the Lapels Franchise Program. In one business, they will operate much like a franchisor within the territory in which they operate,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. “The second business model begins with the opening of their Lapels plant location with retail front like Niral is doing in Latham, NY. This enables the DA to earn income from the store operations as well as then being able to offer our Satellite store program at a much lower capital expense to perspective franchise partners.”

Patel, owner of several Golden Corral locations and resident of Saratoga Springs, New York, is looking forward to opening the first of what he hopes will be many Lapels Dry Cleaning locations in New York State.

“People in New York State are in for a dry cleaning experience like no other and we’re extremely excited to bring a sustainable, non-toxic way of dry cleaning clothes to Latham,” said Niral Patel. “Based on the success of Lapels Dry Cleaning in its other 100 locations, I feel confident that New Yorkers will also enjoy our dry cleaning services as well as the assurance that their clothes are getting cleaned with a nearly 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning solution.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. Same day service is also available with pick-up after 5 pm. Lapels also offers a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Latham are Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm; Saturday 8 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, 12 pm to 3 pm. For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit www.mylapels.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Orange Park, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Somerville, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westford, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Michigan (Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Katy, Little Elm, Prosper, Richmond, Spring, Sugar Land). Additional locations are coming soon to Carolina Forest, SC, Brooklyn NY and Charlotte NC.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

sdubin@prworkzone.com

781-582-1061