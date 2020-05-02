The Future of Dry Cleaning Continues In Charlotte, NC

Lapels Dry Cleaning delivers on new satellite store at 14021 Conlan Circle, Charlotte, opening on May 4.

Charlotte, NC and Hanover, MA, May 02, 2020 — Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, recently announced it will open a satellite dry cleaning store in the Ballantyne section of Charlotte at 14021 Conlan Circle, Unit B-2 on May 4. The store, formerly AAA Cleaners and Tailor, will be owned and operated by Alka Yadav.

Lapels Dry Cleaning of Ballantyne represents the fourth Lapels Dry Cleaning location to open in the greater Charlotte area over the past year. Yadav began her Lapels Dry Cleaning entrepreneurship by running a pickup and delivery service for the Lapels Dry Cleaning serving the Charlotte metropolitan area.

“The drop-off/pickup service was so well received and the positive reaction from customers about Lapels environmentally friendly dry cleaning process was so overwhelming, it made too much sense to take the next step and look for a satellite location,” said Yadav. “I can’t think of a better place than the Ballantyne section of Charlotte offering the world’s only 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning process. With the capabilities to serve the residents of Ballantyne as well as the business community at Ballantyne Corporate Park, we are very excited to be part of the community—particularly as we band together to get through the current pandemic and the recovery effort afterwards.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

“We’re thrilled about the opening of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Ballantyne for a number of reasons. First and foremost being we’ve seen how successful Alka has been with the delivery service and are happy for her to have her own store,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. “On a corporate level, this marks our continued effort to convert independent dry cleaners into our system. This gives our franchise owners a built-in market from day one.

In terms of its services, Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. Lapels Dry Cleaning offer free pickup and drop-off service. During the COVID 19 pandemic Lapels also offers a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

During the pandemic, hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Ballantyne will be Monday through Friday, 7am to 5 pm; Saturday 9 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, 1 pm to 3 pm. For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/ballantyne/.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Orange Park, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Somerville, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westford, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Katy, Little Elm, Prosper, Richmond, Spring, Sugar Land). Additional locations are coming soon to Carolina Forest, SC and Brooklyn NY.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.

