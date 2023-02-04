The Estate of Shirley Baskin, A Co-founder of Baskin Robbins, will be Featured in Andrew Jones’s Feb. 22 Online Auction

The auction offers a rich selection for discerning buyers – nearly 300 lots in all — antiques, design, modern and contemporary art, silver, books, clocks, carpets, porcelain, glass.

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA, February 4, 2023 — Andrew Jones Auctions will offer a strong selection of antiques, design, modern and contemporary art, multiples, fine silver, rare books, clocks, carpets, porcelain and glass – nearly 300 lots in all – in an online-only Signature Design for the Home and Garden auction scheduled for Wednesday, February 22nd, beginning at 10 am Pacific time.

Significant private collections and estates will include the estate of Shirley Baskin, a co-founder of Baskin Robbins and KCET television, a philanthropist, and an exhibited artist in her own right, with one-woman shows at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in Los Angeles, The Children’s Museum in Indianapolis and the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.

The Baskin estate features modern and contemporary paintings, sculpture and multiples from Yaacov Agam, Thomas Chimes, Helen Frankenthaler, Betty Gold, Joe Goode, Paul Horiuchi, Rod Kagan, Jerome Kirk, Ron Mallory, George McNeil, Clement Meadmore, Henry Moore, Pablo Picasso, Melvin Schuler, Peter Shire, Michael Todd, Ernest Tino Trova and others, plus a pair of chic T.H. Robsjohn Gibbings walnut Klismos chairs expected to realize $6,000-$8,000.

Works from a Private Beverly Hills collector include pieces by Robert Motherwell, including a unique two-color lithograph with acrylic hand painting titled Bastos, (1975), which carries a pre-sale estimate of $40,000-60,000. The same collection also offers multiples by renowned artists such as Josef Albers, David Hockney, Ellsworth Kelly, Roy Lichtenstein and Frank Stella.

Also sold will be Francis Barlow’s large-scale oil on canvas of a Cockerel, Hen and Ducks (est. $15,000-$20,000); a 17th century Continental School portrait of a boy (est. $2,000-$3,000); and offerings from Carlos Almaraz, Frank Benson, Dexter Dalwood, Ronald Davis, Jean-Michel Folon, Claude Garache, Keith Haring, Anna Hyatt Huntington, Oskar Kokoshka, Fernand Léger, Adlesteen Normann, Toshiko Takaezu and Andy Warhol.

Continental and English furniture and decorative arts will feature an exceptional George III exotic hardwood serpentine chest of drawers (est. $1,500-$2,000); a striking Regency gilt bronze mounted mahogany cellarette attributed to Conrath & Sons (est. $1,000-$1,500); a Regency mahogany metamorphic library chair/steps; a Louis XVI style giltwood center table by Jeanselme Père et Fils; a wonderful selection of antique and vintage apothecary chests; French Art Nouveau cabinets and tables by Louis Majorelle and Émile Gallé; and early Continental figures, floor screens and an impressive German Baroque walnut secretaire.

For the more modern aesthetic, there is a whimsical Anthony Redmile antler occasional table (est. $1,500-$2,000); a Ceccotti Collezioni cherrywood flower table; a pair of Karl Springer steel and brass floor lamps and round leg coffee table; a set of eight Rose Tarlow Chippendale dining chairs; pieces by Quatrain; and a Philip Moulthorp tulipwood vase.

Various American Arts and Crafts leaded and slag glass lamps from Duffner & Kimberly, Handel, Pairpoint, Tiffany Studios and Wilkinson are also included.

The fine silver offerings run the gamut from a collection of American and Continental stirrup cups to a tea service by Buccellati (est. $5,000-$7,000); flatware by Georg Jensen; an unusual set of four Continental Baroque style large salt cellars; Georgian hollowware; pieces by Cartier, Odiot, and Tiffany & Co., including a three-piece Wave pattern coffee service and a Chrysanthemum pattern bowl and more.

A selection of fine ceramics features several lots of Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica dinnerware, including a rare set of four candlesticks and a tureen and stand (est. $3,000-$5,000); as well as a Minton majolica jardinière, circa 1882.

Additional highlights include a wide array of fine carpets, English clocks, marble sculptures, a large-scale model pond yacht, rare editions of Aesop’s Fables, two wrought iron lightning rods and more.

Online bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee and telephone bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held by appointment at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery prior to the auction.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the online-only signature Design for the Home and Garden auction scheduled for Wednesday, February 22nd, beginning promptly at 10 am Pacific time, call (213) 748-8008, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.

