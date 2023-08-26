The Estate Collection of Fine Furniture and Lamps from David and Ann Sidlinger will be Sold Sep 23

Douglass, KS, USA, August 26, 2023 — The outstanding estate collection of David and Ann Sidlinger of North Carolina, mostly gorgeous lamps and fine furniture pieces, will come up for bid on Saturday, September 23rd, at 9:30 am Central time, by Woody Auction, online and live in the Douglass auction hall located at 130 East Third Street. All of the 381 lots will be sold to the highest bidder, absolute, with no reserves.

An automated online auction slated for the day prior – Friday, September 22nd, starting at 8 am Central time – will kick off the weekend of Sidlinger collection items. That sale will consist of 244 total lots.

“The Sidlingers’ incredible lamp collection features examples by makers like Pairpoint, Moe Bridges, Handel and others,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “It also features some of the finest American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) lamps to be found anywhere. The furniture beautifully illustrates their love of quality items. Folks interested in top-quality lamps and fine furniture need to mark their calendars.”

Three items in the sale – a desk and two banquet lamps – could end up vying for top lot honors. The original Wooten desk is a Wells Fargo model and a fantastic example. It boasts two large barrel front doors with mail slot, a latching drop-down desk, over 50 drawers, a maple and walnut interior and ebony highlights. Measuring 69 inches by 40 inches by 29 inches, it should bring $10,000-$12,000.

Another noteworthy furniture item is the Eames mid-century lounge chair and ottoman set by Herman Miller, black leather with a 14-inch seat height (est. $1,000-$2,000). Herman Miller was the sole authorized manufacturer of furniture designs by Charles and Ray Eames, except for Europe and the Middle East. Mid-century designs by Eames are hugely popular with collectors and interior designers.

Bidders need to know that all large furniture items in the auction will not be in the Douglass auction hall and must be picked up near Greensboro, N.C., or shipped via professional shipper by Nov. 4th.

The American Brilliant Cut Glass banquet lamps include an outstanding quality Libbey example in the Ellsmere pattern, 37 inches tall, original kerosene, having five parts including a skirted base, long center column or stem, font, shade and modern replacement chimney (est. $8,000-$12,000); and an ABCG lamp in the Diamond and Star pattern, having a pattern cut skirted base, spiral cut stem cover, pattern cut font, pattern cut shade and pattern cut modern replacement chimney (est. $6,000-$10,000).

An electrified, three-light table lamp marked Handel boasting a beautiful reverse painted ice chip shade with parrot and floral décor, marked “Handel #6874P and designed in 1921 with the artist’s mark “P”, mounted on a base marked Handel, should reach $3,000-$5,000. Also, a table lamp marked Pairpoint Puffy, 23 ½ inches tall with a closed top Roma shade and an incredible green field with colorful tulip décor, is expected to change hands for $3,000-$4,000. The metal base is marked, “Pairpoint B3054”.

An extra nice American Brilliant Cut Glass green cut to clear rose bowl in the Montrose pattern by Dorflinger, has an estimate of $1,500-$3,000. Also, a dresser box with the Wave Crest banner mark, with an egg crate mold, blue and white tones, a portrait of a young girl, beaded enamel tapestry finish and gilt metal fittings, should sell for $1,500-$2,500.

Returning to lamps, an electrified single-bulb table lamp marked Pairpoint with a Puffy reverse painted shade, the glass “Rose Bouquet” shade showing green, pink and dark red roses and the base marked “Pairpoint #3060” is expected to rise to $2,000-$4,000; while an unusual and striking bronze figural desk lamp with a natural abalone conch shell shade, mounted on a full figure bronze dragon base, produced circa early 1900s by an unknown maker, weighing over 12 lbs., should hit $1,500-$3,000.

Rounding out this short list of just some of the auction’s expected top lots is a German mechanical biscuit warmer, .800 solid silver, with elaborate shell and embossed rose design (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Internet bidding is available at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Be sure to register at least 48 hours in advance of sale. There is no buyer’s premium for those in attendance Sept. 23 who pay with cash or check. Buyers present will pay no sales tax since this is an auction of a single seller collection.

North Carolina furniture previews (for large furniture only) will be held on Thursday, September 14th, from 1-5 pm; and Saturday, September 16th, from 10 am to 2 pm. Douglass auction hall previews will be held on Friday, September 22nd, from 1-5 pm; and Saturday, September 23rd, from 8-9:30 am. All times are Central. Most of the furniture is not in Douglass but, rather, in North Carolina, as mentioned.

Absentee bids will be accepted with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is 12 noon, Thursday, September 21st. All absentee bids will be charged a Buyer’s Premium of 15 percent of the selling price plus shipping (the BP is 10 percent when paying by cash or check). For your convenience, you can fax your absentee bid to 316-746-2145; or e-mail it to info@woodyauction.com.

Phone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,000 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Sept. 20; include your name, full address, a primary phone number, and a backup/secondary phone number. You will receive a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids. The BP is the same as absentee bids.

In setting the industry standard for excellence in wrapping and packing, Woody Auction always does its best to keep shipping costs as low as possible. Woody passes its UPS discount on to their customers.

For area lodging, Woody Auction recommends the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kansas (316-260-3006; mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booking directly with them); Holiday Inn Express in Andover, Kansas (316-733-8833); and Hampton Inn in Derby, Kansas (316-425-7900). All three are located within a 15-to-20-minute drive of the auction hall.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the sale of the David and Ann Sidlinger collection on Friday, September 22 (online-only) and September 23 (live and online), please visit www.woodyauction.com.

